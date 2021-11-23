A Canadian senator has died after being hospitalized for Covid.
Canadian Senator Josie Forrest-Nissing of Ontario died shortly after returning home from a hospital treated at Covid-19, Canadian officials said Saturday. She was 56 years old.
In a statement issued on her behalf on Tuesday, a few days after she returned home from the hospital on Saturday, Ms. Forrest-Nijing tried to persuade the constituents to vaccinate as she was, the Associated Press reported.
The statement said she wanted to “remind all Canadians of the importance of vaccination” and added that she was convinced that “without this protection, her fight would be very different.”
Ms Forrest-Nijing’s office said she had been fully vaccinated but the effectiveness of the vaccine could be reduced because she had been suffering from an autoimmune condition affecting her lungs for the past 15 years. She was a lawyer proud of her French heritage as a senator since 2018.
Her death was confirmed by Senate Speaker George J. Furey made the remarks in a statement published Saturday on the Legislature’s website. He said she would be remembered as an ardent and passionate defender of justice in both English and French, the statement said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that Ms. Forrest-Nijing “passionately defended and encouraged access to justice and public services, including in official languages as well as in sign language, with local communities.”
In an interview posted on the Senate’s website, Ms. Forrest-Nijing said her work was motivated by a desire to help others. “Through community participation, you create love and a desire to do more for those you are serving – as a result it is only natural to call the Senate,” she said of her appointment to the Legislature on October 11, 2018. .
