A Canadian senator has died after being hospitalized for Covid.

Canadian Senator Josie Forrest-Nissing of Ontario died shortly after returning home from a hospital treated at Covid-19, Canadian officials said Saturday. She was 56 years old.

In a statement issued on her behalf on Tuesday, a few days after she returned home from the hospital on Saturday, Ms. Forrest-Nijing tried to persuade the constituents to vaccinate as she was, the Associated Press reported.

The statement said she wanted to “remind all Canadians of the importance of vaccination” and added that she was convinced that “without this protection, her fight would be very different.”