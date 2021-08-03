A Cat on the Field. A Mantis on a Hat. Monday Baseball Had It All.

“Pleasant. Good hops,” Kay said.

After crossing the fence, the cat jumped up and took a peek at the sight. The humans began to approach; the crowd booed.

But humans were no match for the cat easily shied away from them. The crowd applauded.

He jumped on and off the fence, jumping high but not high enough to escape, falling to the ground several times. Being a cat, he got up several times.

Four humans surrounded him; they failed. The crowd started chanting “MVP”

Five other humans surrounded him; they had no chance.

The cat curled up under the fence near the left post. This time, seven people converged.

He ran directly between a man’s legs as he escaped; the crowd went wild.

But the cheers turned to boos as the cat walked straight to an open door on the third base line and ran off the field. Now everyone should go back to watching baseball.

The Yankees lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 7-1.

Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins said he saw the cat in the dugout earlier in the game, “just scary.” He added, “The next thing I know, I heard all the fans clapping. I didn’t know what was going on,” according to MLB.com. “I didn’t see the cat until “He’s on the outfield wall. Then he saw seven adult men get their ankles broken by a cat. It was pretty funny to watch.”

A Yankees spokesperson did not respond to a message seeking comment Monday night, so the cat’s fate is, as of yet, unknown.