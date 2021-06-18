A Cbi Team Might Be Leaving For London For The Process Of Nirav Modi Extradition Process Tk | CBI team may go to London in Nirav Modi’s extradition case







A CBI team might be going to London to help the native authorities in the extradition case of fugitive diamond service provider Nirav Modi from Britain. A London courtroom will hear the businessman’s bail plea on Friday. The officers supplied this info.

Officers mentioned that an officer of the rank of Joint Director has been assigned the duty of leaving for London on Wednesday with needed paperwork.

The 48-year-old diamond service provider, alongside together with his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi, is accused of defrauding Punjab Nationwide Financial institution of $2 billion.

A British newspaper The Telegraph had discovered Modi residing in a fancy space of ​​London. After this Nirav was arrested on the request of extradition to India.

Modi was produced at Westminster Magistrates’ Courtroom final week, the place he opposed his extradition to India. District Justice of the Peace Mary Malon didn’t grant bail to Nirav Modi and despatched him to custody until March 29. The courtroom mentioned that there are sturdy grounds to maintain that if he’s granted bail, he is not going to give up.