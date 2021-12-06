A Chicken-Fried McGovern, Newt’s Good Ideas and the Senate Zoo: A Dole One-Liner Sampler

In a 1976 vice-presidential debate against Walter Mondel, Senator Bob Dole slammed one of the well-known Acerbeek one-liners.

“If we add the dead and wounded in the Democrat wars this century,” he said, “it would be about 1.6 million Americans to fill the city of Detroit.”

It didn’t go well. Under fire from some fellow Republicans, Mr. Dole refused, using the phrase “Democrat wars,” and then took control of the damage. A spokesman said his point was that blaming Democrats for those wars was as inappropriate as blaming President Gerald Ford – who was on the ticket for Mr. The bucket was running – for Watergate – it was unfair to blame.

As a Republican Vice Presidential candidate, Mr. Dole ran in October 1976 in Fort Wayne, Ind. Here Indiana’s Government Otis r. Preached with Bowen. Credit … New York Times Collection

The only thing different about the episode was that Mr. Dole recognized that he had taken his characteristic satire too far.