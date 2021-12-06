A Chicken-Fried McGovern, Newt’s Good Ideas and the Senate Zoo: A Dole One-Liner Sampler
In a 1976 vice-presidential debate against Walter Mondel, Senator Bob Dole slammed one of the well-known Acerbeek one-liners.
“If we add the dead and wounded in the Democrat wars this century,” he said, “it would be about 1.6 million Americans to fill the city of Detroit.”
It didn’t go well. Under fire from some fellow Republicans, Mr. Dole refused, using the phrase “Democrat wars,” and then took control of the damage. A spokesman said his point was that blaming Democrats for those wars was as inappropriate as blaming President Gerald Ford – who was on the ticket for Mr. The bucket was running – for Watergate – it was unfair to blame.
The only thing different about the episode was that Mr. Dole recognized that he had taken his characteristic satire too far.
But against Democrats, Republicans, and often against himself – he never stopped using it. Following his death on Sunday at the age of 98, samples of his sharp tongue are given here, including his job in supply-side economics and a toxic letter written to a former White House official.
‘Sleep like a baby’
In his first campaign for the presidency, in 1980, Mr. Dole joined the fight against President Jimmy Carter.
“I once called Carter a chicken-fried McGovern,” Mr. Dole said, referring to former Democratic candidate George McGovern. “And I take it back because I’ve come to honor McGovern.”
Similar to Mr. McGovern’s 1972 general election campaign, Mr. Dole’s early 1980 campaign crashed and burned. In New Hampshire, he received only 607 votes.
If 1980 was a bad year for him, it was a good year for his party: Ronald Reagan won the presidency and Republicans regained the Senate. But Mr. Dole was less than happy about the specific Republican parties that did so, some of which he felt were anti-democratic, rather than on their own merits.
“If we had known we were going to take control of the Senate, we would have fielded a good candidate,” he said.
‘They will be barefoot till morning’
In 1982, as members of the Senate Finance Committee worked late on a bill to remove billions of dollars in tax breaks, Mr. Dole declared that lobbyists and lawyers would be “wearing gucci tonight, but barefoot in the morning.”
As the Democratic primary began in 1984, Mr. Dole met with Senator Ernest F. Kennedy. Commented on Hollings’ failed presidential campaign, which certainly did not lose relevance to his own campaign.
“Early campaigns have shown that Fritz Hollings has a great sense of humor,” he said. “And with 1 percent of the vote, he’ll need it.”
Four years later, Mr. Dole again failed to win a Republican nomination. Accusing him of not having “vision”, he said: “We only thought of having a Vision-of-the-Month club for the media. They’ll say, ‘That’s wrong vision,’ and I’ll say, ‘That’s all right, I got another one.’
‘It has a happy ending’
Mr. Dole reached the pinnacle of his career after the Republicans took control of Congress in 1994, making him the leader of the majority in the Senate. The victory was led by Representative Newt Gingrich, who will chair the House. But Mr. Eyes was not a fan.
He told The New York Times Magazine in 1995, “You heard that Gingrich’s staff had five file cabinets, four large and one small.” “No. 1 ‘Newt’s Ideas.’ No. 2, ‘Newt’s ideas.’ No. 3, No. 4, ‘Newt’s ideas.’ Short is ‘Newt’s Good Ideas.’
Later that year, during a government shutdown, Mr. Dole and Mr. Gingrich announced that they supported the payment of salaries to federal workers who had been laid off due to the shutdown.
One journalist asked if it was foolish to pay workers to stay at home instead of giving them work.
Mr Dole – whose home state, Kansas, benefited from federal payments to farmers to keep some land fallow for environmental reasons – replied, “It’s like a farm program.”
According to The Tampa Bay Times, Arizona Senator John McCain liked to tell a story about a Senate Republican dinner with President Bill Clinton. Someone asked Mr. Clinton if he had read the murder mystery written by a Republican senator, and the president said yes, “This is a Democratic senator who is murdered.”
“Yes,” said Mr. Dole. “It’s a happy ending.”
‘Let me make your memories’
In 1996, Mr. Dole once again ran for president.
One of his rivals for the Republican nomination, Pat Buchanan, nominated Mr. When accused of distorting Buchanan’s record, Orlando Sentinel reported: ”
Mr. Dole got the nomination. (He was then defeated by Mr. Clinton, 379 by 159 electoral votes.) His running mate was Jack Kemp, a former footballer who had spent 18 years in the House of Representatives and was previously mocked by Mr. Dole.
“There was a certain footballer who forgot his helmet and then started talking supply-side theory,” Mr. Dole said in an unconfirmed comment by the Tampa Bay Times.
This is not the first time Mr Dole has expressed disgust at supply-side economics, saying reducing the Reignite Gospel key tax cuts and deregulation would strengthen the economy to recover lost tax revenue.
“The bus full of supply-siders went off the rails and everyone on board died,” he once said. “This is good news. The bad news is that there are three vacancies. “
He did not support raising taxes.
“I remember one day on the floor, I said, ‘Now, gentlemen, pay me your respects,'” he said, referring to Mr. Clinton, Senator Edward M. Kennedy said in a presidential debate with a Democrat from Massachusetts. . “And Kennedy jumped up and said, ‘Why haven’t we thought about this before?'”
‘I know a little bit about Viagra’
Since he left the Senate to run for president, Mr. Dole had no job going back after his defeat.
When Viagra was launched in 1998, he agreed to work in advertising, in an amazing way. He knew it was “a little embarrassing” to talk about erectile dysfunction, he said in the ad, “but for millions of men it is very important. And their partners.”
Mr. Dole accepted the organization in 2002 with “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”. Research has shown that Viagra can rarely cause blindness. After Leno did, Mr. Dole burst into laughter from the audience.
“It’s a lot of rubbish, Jay,” he said. “I hate to see this misinformation being spread. I know a little bit about Viagra, Bob Dole knows a little bit about Viagra and my vision is perfect. It’s 20/20.
“And,” he said, pointing to Mr. Leno’s band leader, “you should know better, Jay Leno.”
Mr. Eyes was a recurring guest on the late night show. In 1998, he drew several one-liners on the “Late Show” with David Letterman, including composing music over a period of 35 and a half years of his Senate career.
Of course, he went on to say, “Senator Thurmand was there – well, let’s see, he was with Chester Arthur.”
When Mr. Letterman asked if he was still visiting the Senate, Mr. Dole replied, “I don’t go up too often, because I can no longer vote, and the rest of the people vote wrong.”
‘Sad Animals Like You’
Mr. Dole spent more than 35 years criticizing the organization. As former Senator Ben Nelson recalls, “Once you walk around doing nothing and the zoo is closed, come to the Senate.” . “You get that kind of feeling and you don’t have to pay.”
Like many members of the old Republican Guard, Mr. Dole became increasingly critical of the party’s direction – but still he did not support Donald J. Supported Trump for the presidency in 2016.
He told Fox News in 2013 that the Republican National Committee should “put up a sign for next year’s New Year’s Day” and spend that time on ideas and positive agendas. Discussing who could be elected in today’s party, he continued: “Reagan would not have done that. Nixon certainly couldn’t have done that, because he had ideas.
There was some irony in this remark, as Mr. Dole slammed former White House press secretary George W. Bush. He had written a critical book about the Bush administration, condemning it.
“Every administration has miserable creatures like you who do not dare to speak up or leave if they have disagreements with bosses or co-workers,” he wrote in a 2008 letter to former officer Scott McClellan: Biting the hand that fed me ‘. “
But if Mr. Eyes was not self-aware, there was nothing.
Reflecting on his “Democrat War” remarks in 1976, he once said, “I wanted to go for jaggery.” “And I did – my own.”
