A Chinese gold medalist was asked about her “masculine” appearance, prompting outrage.

After Gong Lijiao won China’s first gold medal in an Olympic field event on Sunday, a state media reporter asked about his “masculine” appearance and life plans, triggering a heated debate on the restrictive discourse surrounding women.

Gong, a four-time Olympian, placed first in the women’s shot put with a personal best 20.58 meters (67.5 feet).

An interview broadcast on the public broadcaster CCTV on Sunday included a controversial sports correspondent’s observation: “Gong Lijiao makes me feel like a male woman.

The reporter, Lu You, then asked about Gong’s future plans: “Before, you were a male woman for the sake of the shot put. But as you move forward, can you be yourself?