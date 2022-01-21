‘A Christmas Story’ sequel in the works with original ‘Ralphie’ Peter Billingsley



Christmas has come early this yr.

Legendary and Warner Bros. are teaming as much as make a sequel for the vacation traditional, “A Christmas Story.” On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the two corporations have closed in a deal for Peter Billingsley, the former baby star from the 1983 film that may permit him to additionally produce.

In accordance with the outlet, the follow-up, titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” is meant for streaming platform HBO Max. It is going to be directed by Clay Kaytis, who beforehand did 2018’s “The Christmas Chronicles” for Netflix. The movie additionally has a script by Nick Schenk, who labored on two Clint Eastwood movies, 2008’s “Gran Torino” and 2018’s “The Mule.”

‘A CHRISTMAS STORY’ STAR ZACK WARD SHARES HIS FAVORITE FACTS ABOUT FILMING THE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Billingsley will produce with Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Image Present Productions. The 50-year-old has since made his mark working behind the scenes as a producer. He beforehand served as a producer for the Broadway musical adaptation of “Christmas Story,” which acquired three Tony nominations. He’s an govt producer with Vaughn, 51, on Netflix’s animated “F is for Household.”

The outlet famous that the upcoming movie will happen in the Nineteen Seventies and present Ralphie as an grownup returning to his home on Cleveland Road throughout the holidays. Manufacturing begins in February.

“A Christmas Story” tells the story of a younger boy (Billingsley) residing in the Forties who makes an attempt to persuade his dad and mom, his trainer and Santa {that a} Crimson Ryder BB gun is all he desires for the holidays. Billingsley was simply 12 years outdated when he took on the function of Ralphie.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Zack Ward, who performed bully Scut Farkus in “A Christmas Story,” instructed Fox Information in 2018 that even now, followers nonetheless acknowledge him on the road and aren’t shy to method him.

“I’ve a distinguished place as that red-headed child with the humorous eyes,” he stated at the time. “It’s not a stage of say, Tom Cruise, nevertheless it’s recognizable. I’ve completed over 100 movies, however I’m at all times that man. And there’s simply not a whole lot of redheads on tv. So that you do stand out whenever you’re in one thing. Even when I’m sporting a hat with glasses, if I’m strolling down the road or having dinner, individuals will nonetheless come as much as me and ask questions on the movie. I feel it’s very candy.”