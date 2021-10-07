A citywide tribute to a master of mixing and matching movies!
There is a film critic inside every film. Inside every critic lives a film programmer. And inside every programmer’s heart is a place for Amos Vogel.
Vogel was America’s leading film programmer, and so it is fitting that for his centenary he is now the subject of a citywide tribute at the New York Film Festival and moving to other theaters later in the season. His New York Times obituary from 2012 begins with the candid statement that he “made an impact on film history that few other non-filmmakers can claim.” In 1947, he and his wife, Marcia Vogel, founded Cinema 16, the most important membership film society in American history; After its demise, he directed the New York Film Festival for the first five years of its existence.
After being forced out or resigning (accounts vary), Vogel then wrote a book, “Film as a Subversive Art,” an encyclopedic cinematic cabinet of wonders – with chapters such as “The Power of the Visual Taboo”. With and still on the cover from Dusan Makavejev the outrageous “WR: Secrets of Creatures” – something like a programmer’s bible. (A revised version will be available from Film Desk Books next month.) The book is “unbreakable,” Dennis Lim, the current director of programming for the New York Film Festival, told me via email. “It’s an endless source of ideas, but a reminder of the possibilities of film exhibition and curation.”
A child from Vienna’s Ninth District – a neighborhood of Freud and Schönberg – Amos Vogelbaum was one of many cultural gifts bestowed on America when the Nazis took power in Central Europe. Vogel and his parents lived under Nazi rule for six months and then fled from Vienna to New York via Cuba.
His initial impulse was to study agriculture and move to the kibbutz. Disillusionment with Israel’s development led him to emigrate to the United States and found another type of utopian society, Cinema 16. Inspired by the example of avant-garde filmmaker Maya Deren, Vogels began to screen a range of films – complete with experimental psychology, poetic documentaries, abstract animations, banned French bedroom farce and forgotten classics, notes. Cinema 16 originally charged for admission but switched to an annual subscription to avoid the harsh censorship laws of the state of New York.
In the late 1950s, Cinema 16 had about 7,000 members and regularly filled the 1,600-seat auditorium. It doubled as a distributor for filmmakers as difficult as Kenneth Anger and Stan Breakage. In addition to promoting the “Beat” cinema of “Pull My Daisy” and “The Flower Thief”, Cinema 16 provided the US premiere for Jean Renoir’s “The Rules of the Game” (performed by Renoir), Luis Buuel’s Many Mexican films, and films by the great Japanese directors Yasujiro Ozu and Nagisa Oshima. Cinema 16 also featured the first short films by Agnes Varda and Melvin van Peebles, among many others.
As a programmer, Vogel was a master of mix and match. A particularly great show included Carl Theodor Dreyer’s expressionist horror film “Vampire” (1932), Kenneth Anger’s homoerotic home movie “Fireworks” (1947) and George Franjou’s original slaughterhouse documentary “Blood of the Beasts” (1949). was involved. Vogel’s programs typically feature avant-garde work and short documentaries tinged with scientific fare. (As is consistent with his Viennese roots, he was fond of psychopathic shorts such as “Experimental Masochism” or “Unconscious Motivation”.)
Young Vogel loved to present himself as a firebrand. In a 1961 Village Voice cover story titled “I step on toes from time to time”, it was part of his bold declaration that “I will show up”. Anything – Political, gay, religious, erotic, psychological — that needs to be seen.” In fact, Cinema 16 was the first New York venue to have full-length versions of Nazi propaganda films such as “Triumph of the Will” as objects of study. presented.
When I met Amos nearly 20 years after the Voice article, he was less belligerent than sociable. Slowly, he reprimanded me for writing an aimlessly controversial article about the long-ago condemnation caused by Brachge’s refusal to show “Night of Anticipation” at Cinema 16. “A decision should not define a career,” he told me, words that could serve as a film critic’s motto.
He had a deep understanding of the mission. During his time at the festival, he fought budget cuts and attempted to build something like the American Film Institute at Lincoln Center. He was opposed to any form of commercialization, genuinely puzzled that what was then known as the Film Society of Lincoln Center could accept money from Philip Morris, agreeing that the year he Departed, the opening film was a trendy Hollywood comedy, “Bob and Carol” and Ted and Alice.”
Upon joining the festival selection committee, I naively suggested distributing free tickets to avant-garde filmmakers and other needy types. “Amos used to do that” came the disapproving reply. Vogel festival Was Generous. Crashing press screenings was ridiculously easy and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts had dozens of sidebar screenings and discussions that were, if memory serves, virtually free.
“We show what can be done if certain cultural elements and serious art or documentary are brought together,” Vogel told The Voice in 1961. “The underpinnings of film culture lie. But who knows in America if such a situation will ever spread and actually take hold?
If so, the respect in which Vogel is held by his successors can be gauged from the unprecedented attention given to his centenary. The festival is presenting a seven-part “Spotlight” series dedicated to Vogel’s programming, recreating specific shows and featuring favorite films. Later this month, the Anthology Film Archives will show eight renovated Cinema 16 Bills, and the Museum of Modern Art will showcase five shows with a science and nature theme. In November, Film Forum is reprising a tribute to Cinema 16 shown in 1986. Also participating are the Museum of the Moving Image, Metrograph and Light Industry, which is based on “Film as a Subversive Art”. Outside of New York, the Armory in Berlin and the Austrian Film Museum in Vienna have organized a number of similar events.
“Vogel” is German for “bird”. In honor of Charlie Parker, this season’s message is Vogel is alive, “The bird lives!”
