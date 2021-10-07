A citywide tribute to a master of mixing and matching movies!

There is a film critic inside every film. Inside every critic lives a film programmer. And inside every programmer’s heart is a place for Amos Vogel.

Vogel was America’s leading film programmer, and so it is fitting that for his centenary he is now the subject of a citywide tribute at the New York Film Festival and moving to other theaters later in the season. His New York Times obituary from 2012 begins with the candid statement that he “made an impact on film history that few other non-filmmakers can claim.” In 1947, he and his wife, Marcia Vogel, founded Cinema 16, the most important membership film society in American history; After its demise, he directed the New York Film Festival for the first five years of its existence.

After being forced out or resigning (accounts vary), Vogel then wrote a book, “Film as a Subversive Art,” an encyclopedic cinematic cabinet of wonders – with chapters such as “The Power of the Visual Taboo”. With and still on the cover from Dusan Makavejev the outrageous “WR: Secrets of Creatures” – something like a programmer’s bible. (A revised version will be available from Film Desk Books next month.) The book is “unbreakable,” Dennis Lim, the current director of programming for the New York Film Festival, told me via email. “It’s an endless source of ideas, but a reminder of the possibilities of film exhibition and curation.”

A child from Vienna’s Ninth District – a neighborhood of Freud and Schönberg – Amos Vogelbaum was one of many cultural gifts bestowed on America when the Nazis took power in Central Europe. Vogel and his parents lived under Nazi rule for six months and then fled from Vienna to New York via Cuba.