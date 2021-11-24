A Claim of Herd Immunity Reignites Debate Over U.K. Covid Policy
LONDON – In the four months since Prime Minister Boris Johnson literally lifted all coronavirus bans on gambling in England, his country has reached a worrying new normal: more than 40,000 new cases a day and a thousand or more deaths each week.
Yet this critical number has put Britain “almost on the brink of collapse,” one of the government’s most influential scientific advisers said this week – a much-discussed but illusory epidemiological situation that some experts say could leave the country in a state of flux. The infection is now spreading across Europe.
Remarks by Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London – whose predictions about the epidemic have often affected government policy – are likely to revive the debate over Britain’s cowardly outlier status: a country ready to tolerate. The number of widely transmitted viruses and stable deaths as the cost of returning to economic normalcy.
They can also touch the nerves of a nation where herd immunity is a perfect concept as it was proposed in March 2020 by Patrick Valence, England’s chief scientific adviser, as the virus was first exposed in Britain. His openness to the benefits of herd resistance has provoked such a reaction that, since then, the government has rejected any suggestion of adopting such a strategy.
Speaking to a group of international journalists on Tuesday, Professor Ferguson said Britain expects to see an increase in the number of incidents found on the continent in recent weeks. That, he said, was partly due to the fact that Britain had been infected since the lockdown in July, giving the population greater immunity as a whole.
“We may see slower growth in a few weeks, but in a sense we are almost on the brink of resistance,” he said. Rising transition rates.
Other public health experts are skeptical of Professor Ferguson’s theory, as Britain’s high infection rate suggests that there are still large numbers of people who are less or less immune. They say they do not consider other factors, such as new variants or reduced immunizations.
“This is a bold statement,” said Devi Sridhar, head of the World Public Health Program at the University of Edinburgh. “I don’t think the modeler has enough data to evaluate whether we have reached the mythical herd resistance stage. With covid, everyone has either got covid and survived, died or will be vaccinated.
According to the Mayo Clinic, when a large part of a group (herd) becomes immune to a disease, the herd develops immunity, making it unlikely that the disease will spread from one person to another. As a result, the whole community is protected – only people who are not immune. “
Given the rapid spread of the delta type, Britain is likely to reach that threshold after winter, said Professor Sridhar. But it will depend on the elasticity of the vaccine and the natural immunity. Meanwhile, she said she was concerned about the capacity of hospitals during the period from December to February, when cold weather is likely to trigger both Covid-19 and seasonal flu outbreaks.
Despite the government’s repeated denials that the herd is pursuing an immunization policy, suspicions remain, especially after Mr Johnson lifted all restrictions on England on 19 July, prompting the London press to declare it “Independence Day”. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland had some restrictions at the time.
Health officials then argued that it would be better to see a potential increase in infections during the summer months than during the winter when the virus spreads more easily and when overcrowded hospitals are under more pressure.
Among the scientists who became acquainted during the epidemic, Professor Ferguson is different. In March 2020, his modeling team warned that the uncontrolled spread of the disease could lead to 510,000 deaths in the UK and 2.2 million deaths in the United States – a worrying prediction that both would rush to the lockdown. (144,137 deaths were reported in Britain and 774,580 in the United States.)
Nicknamed “Professor Lockdown” by Britain’s tabloid press, Professor Ferguson briefly resigned as a government adviser in May 2020 after confessing to violating lockdown rules by entertaining a woman in his home. But the weight of his ideas has remained and he has again joined the influential scientific advisory group or SAGE for government emergencies.
This time around, Professor Ferguson has a more reassuring message: Britain’s rising immunity rates mean that further restrictions are not needed, even if the number of cases currently increases slightly.
Professor Ferguson said the decision to lift sanctions in England was motivated by the politicians’ determination to return to normalcy, not to increase immunity by spreading the virus to the population.
But to some extent, this is not the difference: the number of cases reported in the UK since July is five million, more than half of the total number reported since the onset of the epidemic. That’s equivalent to 7.5 percent of the population, Professor Ferguson said, and the number could probably double if those with no symptoms were added.
This rapid spread of Kovid, he said, boosted immunity in unvaccinated young people and adolescents, but also in unvaccinated people – as a result, their immunity “topped up”. Combined with the effective rollout of UK vaccines and booster shots – around 80 per cent of the population has taken at least two doses – high levels of immunity have kept the number of cases relatively stable, if at all.
Of course, he added, the British approach was “not price free.” The country’s daily death toll is higher than its neighbors.
Professor Ferguson said, “Herd immunity is not all or nothing. “This is something that limits transmission and when you have – in England – basically having a flat transmission – it indicates that we are almost on the threshold of immunity which will stop the transmission.”
For skeptics, however, there are still plenty of wild cards to conclude that the epidemic in Britain is over.
“We don’t really understand covid and many of its new variants,” said Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, who is leading the Zoe Covid study, which tracks covid-19 symptoms.
Professor Specter said earlier estimates of herd immunity have been proven wrong and assumptions about the preconditions for it are being improved. In 2020, scientists say that if a country had an immune system of approximately 60 percent of its population, that herd could gain immunity. More recently, scientists have revised the forecast to 85 percent or more – and some have argued that in the United States, at least, it could never be reached.
Epidemiological models also fail to take into account declining immunity. “Vaccines work partially,” said Professor Specter. “But they wear different amounts in different people. With a weakened immune system, this is a battle that may not be completely won. ”
These are more than academic arguments. He said the discussion of resistance in the herd plays into “general government policy to paint a brighter picture”. “You hear government ministers say that 40,000 cases a day is a success story.”
While the virus is spreading widely among the population behind the controversy over herd immunity, there is a more fundamental question as to whether it is appropriate to expose England’s economy and society last summer.
Professor Sridhar said, “We think Europe is very bad, but we have recently adopted higher mortality and higher infection rates.”
