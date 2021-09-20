A Climate Opera Arrival in New York with 21 Tons of Sand

One rainy morning last week, a beach came up at the front door of a theater in Brooklyn.

Or at least one raw material for: 21 tons of sand, packed in 50-pound bags, 840 of them. Pushcart dolls wheeled into BAM fissures were inexplicably dropped on the tarp-covered floor of the theatre, with a lethargic sigh.

Once opened and spread around, the sands will form the foundation of “Sun and Sea,” an installation-like opera that won the top prize at the Venice Biennale in 2019 and emerged as a masterpiece for the climate change era . Neither didactic nor abstract, it is an insidiously pleasant mosaic of consumption, globalization and ecological crisis. And its next stop is the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where it opens Wednesdays and runs until September 26.