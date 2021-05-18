A ‘Community for All’? Not So Fast, This Wisconsin County Says.

WAUSAU, Wis. — A standing-room-only crowd packed a colorless courthouse assembly room one current evening and tried to resolve a thorny, yearlong debate over whether or not Marathon County ought to declare itself “a neighborhood for all.”

The lone Black member of the county board, Supervisor William Harris, stood up and begged his colleagues who opposed the decision to vary their minds.

“I wish to really feel like I’m part of this neighborhood,’’ he mentioned. “That’s what numerous our residents are saying. We wish to contribute to our neighborhood. We wish to really feel like part of this neighborhood.”

However a fellow board member was simply as passionate on the assembly on Thursday in arguing that acknowledging racial disparities is itself a type of racism.