A complaint has been filed against Kashyaps film Ghost Story which is a combination of four short films

Kashyap’s ‘Ghost Story’

Anurag Kashyap has come under the target of Guidance for Intermediary and Digital Media Ethics Code. Kashyap is a bindaas filmmaker. After six years of film writing, when he made his directorial debut as ‘Paanch’, the censor board refused to give him a certificate, saying it was a film full of hyperviolent and abusive language. So Kashyap’s ‘Paanch’ could not be released till date. A complaint has been filed against Kashyap’s film ‘Ghost Story’, which is a combination of four short films. The film was aired on Netflix on 1 January 2020. These four stories were directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. The film depicts a woman swallowing her fetus after a miscarriage. This is being objected to. Netflix has been made an accused in the case. Netflix has responded that the complaint has been reached out to the respective producers.

Aamir ready

Aamir Khan has his own way of making a film and his own strategy to promote it. He has made his film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ as special as he wanted. Imagine working on the script for the past two decades, actor Atul Kulkarni, who co-wrote Laal Singh Chaddha with American writer Ruth. Basically, it is a remake of the 1995 Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ and has been made after buying the rights of the film. But it has changed so much that Forrest Gump will have to find it. As a marketing strategy, the film has been shot at 100 locations in the country. Khan has roped in Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in his guest appearances in the film. In this way, all the three Khans can be seen together in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. It will be released during the Christmas holidays.

competition and trust

For the last ten years, Shraddha Kapoor has been getting decent films and there has not been a year in which none of her films have been released. If now his career has started showing stagnation. After escaping from the camps and the recommendations of the godfathers, there are few films left for actresses. In such a situation, actresses are afraid that they may not be marginalized in one stroke. Shraddha Kapoor currently has only Luv Ranjan’s film left to shoot. Karan Johar, who is accused of raising the children of the filmmakers, also gave Shraddha Kapoor a guest appearance in his film (Gori Tere Pyaar Mein) only once so far. Although Shraddha, famous for ‘Aashiqui’, got many strong banners like Sajid Nadiadwala, T-Series, Ekta Kapoor.





