A Confusing Message – The New York Times

The White House added to the confusion last night by emailing staff members telling them they would need to wear masks again. The email explained that the CDC had recently changed Washington, DC from “moderate” to “substantial” transmission. The CDC’s online map, however, still showed the city in yellow, meaning it only had modest transmission.

All of this raises a question: Should Americans assume that the new mask guidelines will soon apply to almost the entire country – or will remain very regional, focused on the south and other less vaccinated areas? I interviewed government officials yesterday, and they didn’t get a solid answer.

The power of clarity

A clear message is one of the most powerful tools available to public health officials, but only when they are using it. And the CDC and the Biden administration didn’t do it yesterday. They didn’t say whether they wanted the whole country to start changing its behavior – or whether they were focusing only on certain regions, which happen to be the very places that need special attention to reach.

The new guidelines will probably still help somewhat. The highly contagious Delta variant has fueled an increase in cases across the country, meaning masks can make at least a small difference almost anywhere. But more frequent masking in heavily vaccinated communities will almost certainly not make a major difference. The much bigger problem is that more than 30 percent of eligible Americans have not been vaccinated.

“The CDC’s new masking recommendations sound good to me, but it’s a pretty low stake when it comes to anything about vaccination policy,” wrote Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight. “If you want to get mad at public health agencies, get mad at them for not having fully authorized vaccines yet.” “

Some experts also said Americans, frustrated by the long pandemic, need to hear a clear plan on what will allow the masks to come off. “If we’re going to keep asking people to step up,” Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo told The Times, “we need to give them a vision of what we’re working towards.

