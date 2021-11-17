A couple convicted of stealing Covid funds is on the run, the F.B.I. says.
When the Kovid-19 epidemic broke out last year, a man in Southern California recruited elderly people, foreign currency students and deceased relatives to apply for रिली 20 million in federal relief to use the identities of his brother, his wife and many others. Funds, officials said.
According to federal prosecutors in California, Richard Ivazyan, 43, bought the home for 3.25 million and used the stolen Covid-19 disaster-relief fund to pay for gold coins, luxury watches and imported furniture.
In June, Mr. Ivajyan; His wife, Merita Terabelion, 37; And Mr. Ivazyan’s brother, Artur Ivazyan, was convicted of fraudulently obtaining funds for people and businesses that had suffered financial losses due to the epidemic.
In August, while awaiting sentencing at their home in San Fernando Valley, Mr. Ayvazyan and Ms. Terabelion removed their bracelet monitors and fled, leaving their children behind, according to the FBI, according to federal prosecutors.
Both were sentenced in absentia on Monday. Mr Aywazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison and his wife to six years in prison. Artur Ivazyan, 41, was sentenced to five years in prison.
During Monday’s hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Stephen V. of the Central District of California. Wilson said he “does not remember the case of intentional fraud, regardless of the law.” Ivazyan as “a local, cold-minded deceiver”.
Mr. Ayvazyan’s lawyer, Ashwin J. Ram said his client’s family believed the couple had been abducted but that authorities had made no serious effort to investigate the claim.
“There are dozens of people who have potential exposure,” said Shri Ram. “I was afraid someone would want to silence my client.”
Shri Ram said that a one-sided picture of Shri Ayvazyan was presented while sentencing.
“The whole point of punishment is not whether the crime happened or not,” he said. “The point of punishment is just what punishment is in this case.”
Going to church in Southern California, investing in small start-ups, as a father and a leading member of the Armenian community, Mr. Ivazyan’s background did not come up during the hearing.
“That story was not told at the time of sentencing because he was not there,” the lawyer said. According to Shri Ram, the couple has three children, aged 13, 15 and 16, who live with their grandparents.
Prosecutors say in court documents that Mr Ayvazyan left a typed letter for his children in which he had to flee because he had brought “danger and fear” into their lives.
“We will be together again,” he wrote in a copy of the letter. “I’ll find a way, that’s the promise.”
According to the sentencing memorandum filed by the plaintiffs, Mr. Aywazyan had a history of debt fraud.
He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud Ms. Terabelion and obtain a credit line, and was accused of conspiring to use the identity of a thief to secure mortgage loans and green loans for eco-friendly housing projects, the memo said.
Ms Terabelion, who works at a children’s hair salon, said her lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday from the FBI.
According to the plaintiff’s memo, as soon as it became available in March 2020, Mr. Ayvazyan began stealing disaster relief funds.
In messages to his co-conspirators, he joked that the federal government would run out of money and told them to go quickly to get funding.
“This event is over at the end of the month so get as much as you can,” he wrote in the memo.
Mr Ram said the court convicted Mr Aywazyan on guidelines for stealing about 1.5 1.5 million from the government. He further added that he did not believe that the plaintiffs had proved that Mr Aywazyan himself had stolen anyone’s identity.
The government was “paying without any checks and many people took advantage of it,” said Shri Ram.
“It’s a honey trap,” he continued. “Richard Ivazyan fell into that trap.”
The FBI says it is offering a reward of up to 20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the couple.
