A couple convicted of stealing Covid funds is on the run, the F.B.I. says.

When the Kovid-19 epidemic broke out last year, a man in Southern California recruited elderly people, foreign currency students and deceased relatives to apply for रिली 20 million in federal relief to use the identities of his brother, his wife and many others. Funds, officials said.

According to federal prosecutors in California, Richard Ivazyan, 43, bought the home for 3.25 million and used the stolen Covid-19 disaster-relief fund to pay for gold coins, luxury watches and imported furniture.

In June, Mr. Ivajyan; His wife, Merita Terabelion, 37; And Mr. Ivazyan’s brother, Artur Ivazyan, was convicted of fraudulently obtaining funds for people and businesses that had suffered financial losses due to the epidemic.

In August, while awaiting sentencing at their home in San Fernando Valley, Mr. Ayvazyan and Ms. Terabelion removed their bracelet monitors and fled, leaving their children behind, according to the FBI, according to federal prosecutors.