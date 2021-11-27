A Couple’s Dream of Reuniting in England Is Dashed in a Channel Disaster
Soran, Iraq – Miriam Nouri never boarded a plane before leaving Iraq in early November on an Italian visa. She had never seen the sea before boarding a trivial boat from France to the English Channel last week.
“She knew only small rivers here,” said her cousin, Iman Hassan, at Ms. Nouri’s family home in this mountainous village in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. “We don’t even know what the big waves are.”
Ms. Nuri, known to her friends and family as Baran, drowned along with 26 other people on Wednesday when she, along with other immigrants, drowned in the treacherous and cold waters of the English Channel.
The 24-year-old woman was trying to reach Britain to join her fianc, a Kurdish Iraqi who has lived in England for the past 14 years.
On Saturday, Ms. Hassan, her cousin, spoke in the kitchen of the Nuri family home, while Ms. Nuri’s mother, sister, and female relatives were crying in the living room – the same room where Ms. Nuri celebrated her engagement in January. “She wanted to be the new bride,” cried one of her seven sisters.
Ms. Hassan and Ms. Nuri were of the same age and had been good friends since childhood. When Ms. Nouri and her fianc, Curzon Asad, were dating during a trip to her home, Ms. Hassan was their chapron.
She said, “When they had a date, they would come to my house and talk to me. “They were in love like Romeo and Juliet.”
Mr Asad, 41, is a barber who lives in Portsmouth, England, according to his family, and Ms. Nouri dreamed of going there with him and opening her own hair and nail salon.
Ms. Hassan, an engineering student who works part-time in a flower shop in the Kurdish capital, Erbil, is the city from which Ms. Nuri flew two hours from her hometown of Soran to begin her ill-fated journey. On Valentine’s Day, she said, Mr. Assad visited and bought roses to take to Ms. Nouri.
Ms. Nuri completed high school but did not go to college. In late October, Ms. Nouri called her close friend and asked her to come to her home, where she told him that she was ready to join Mr. Assad in England and would leave soon.
“She told me, ‘Don’t worry, I’m going the safest way,'” and said she would avoid crossing the sea, Ms. Hassan said.
Mr Assad had obtained an Italian-issued tourist visa that allowed Ms Nouri to travel to the European Union, paying व्यक्ती 20,000 to a person outside the Italian consulate, Mr Assad’s brother, Nihad, said.
“Some people in Erbil get visas – they are like smugglers,” said Nihad Asad, a butcher in Erbil who sells visas to people in the city.
The Italian Consul could not be reached for comment.
Ms. Nuri’s uncle, Ms. Hassan’s father, was working at the airport in Erbil and talked to her about how to find the boarding gates and seat numbers on the plane. Ms. Nuri spoke Turkish but not English, and Ms. Hassan tried to teach her a few words.
She traveled to Turkey and then to Italy, Germany and France. But she was denied a British visa twice to allow her to join her fianc, and when she moved to France, she found herself stranded. To make matters worse, her uncle, who was caring for her at the airport, died of a heart attack while traveling through Europe.
“I think she was tired and she was alone there mourning for her uncle – my father,” Ms. Hassan said. She said her cousin is desperate to see her fianc again.
In Germany, she met the wife of her fianc’s Iraqi friend who was trying to move to England, her relatives said. Later, in France, the couple “told her, ‘There are only a few hours, why don’t you come with us?’ At the channel crossing, and she nodded, Ms. Hassan said. Immigrants crossing the same day said the boats were charging more than $ 3,000 per passenger.
“When she was in Germany, I told her, ‘Don’t take the inflated boat,'” said Mr Assad, her fianc’s brother, who saw her at Erbil airport. “She told me: ‘I want to swim, but I have to get to Karzan.’ She loved him very much. ”
Mr Assad has a screenshot of the map and location pin Ms. Nouri sent from the boat while in the center of the channel. She called her fianc and told him that he was taking water and that they were trying to get him out of the pot. She said they were waiting for help from the Coast Guard.
But the rescue never ended, and Ms. Nuri drowned with her fianc’s friend’s wife. Her husband, who was in the second boat, turned around when the first one sank, leaving the hospital to identify both of their bodies.
Ms. Nuri’s death has devastated the close family of her seven sisters and one brother.
“My sister was beautiful,” said her brother, Mohammed Nouri, 21. “Everyone who met her once did not forget her because she was so kind.”
In England, a friend who answered Mr Assad’s phone said he had been taken to hospital in shock at the loss of a woman he loved.
This is one of the many tragedies that have befallen Iraqi Kurds since the Iraqi Kurds lost control of Saddam Hussein in 1991, thanks to the efforts of Peshmerga troops and US-led air support. For decades, Kurds in Iraq and the surrounding three countries have fled persecution and settled in Europe. The 50 million Kurds, spread across the Middle East and the adjacent region of Turkey, are known as the largest non-state ethnic group in the world.
When relatives came to mourn Ms. Nuri’s family on Saturday, her father, Nuri Mohammed, 67, a retired Peshmerga fighter, stood at the street entrance to greet them.
“I want other countries to give the Kurds a little respect,” Mr Mohammed said, acknowledging the loss. “I urge the world, especially the United States, not to block the path of our youth – not to leave them in the hands of traitors and assassins and mafias.”
Kurdish officials say Kurdish and Iraqi governments are trying to return all the bodies of Iraqis who died on Wednesday.
“We just want her body to be at peace with our family,” said Ms. Hassan, a cousin of Ms. Nuri.
Sangar Khalil Report contributed by Soran.
