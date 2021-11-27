A Couple’s Dream of Reuniting in England Is Dashed in a Channel Disaster

Soran, Iraq – Miriam Nouri never boarded a plane before leaving Iraq in early November on an Italian visa. She had never seen the sea before boarding a trivial boat from France to the English Channel last week.

“She knew only small rivers here,” said her cousin, Iman Hassan, at Ms. Nouri’s family home in this mountainous village in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. “We don’t even know what the big waves are.”

Ms. Nuri, known to her friends and family as Baran, drowned along with 26 other people on Wednesday when she, along with other immigrants, drowned in the treacherous and cold waters of the English Channel.

The 24-year-old woman was trying to reach Britain to join her fianc, a Kurdish Iraqi who has lived in England for the past 14 years.