A crash involving 3 cars on the FDR resulted in the death of 1 man, 2 other drivers injured



EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — A man was killed in a car accident on the FDR Drive during Tuesday’s evening rush hour.

Police were alerted to a crash involving three cars on the southbound side of the FDR Drive near Exit 11 for East 53rd Street.

One of the drivers, a 56-year-old man, was transported to New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two drivers were taken to a different hospital in stable conditions.

The accident shut down at least one lane of the FDR drive causing delays and bumper-to-bumper traffic that stretched past the Williamsburg Bridge at one point.

Police are still investigating what led up to the deadly crash.

