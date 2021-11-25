A Day in the Life of a Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Balloon Handler

People get excited about Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – I’m going to march with a Pikachu balloon, according to some of the responses I’ve received since I posted it on social media last week.

Growing up, I often watched parades on television. I have fond memories of Sesame Street Float, vague memories of a Marvel hero and a villain, and I’ve always been in awe of the Superman balloon. (It turned out to be three. The last man in a steel balloon made the final parade in 1987.)

But as a kid I never thought about what a product should be for a successful parade. About a year and a half ago, I started looking for a way to get involved. (Last year I tried to do it first, but Covid shortened the length of the parade, balloons, volunteers, and spectators.)