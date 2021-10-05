A Debt-Limit Showdown – The New York Times
Uncertainty over the federal loan limit is starting to get serious.
The US government will run out of its ability to borrow money sometime this month, the Treasury Department has said. Financially, that’s not a problem, as investors remain enthusiastic about lending money to Washington. Doing so has been one of the safest investments in the world.
Politically, however, the debt-limit deadline presents a problem. Over the next few weeks, Congress will need to pass legislation to increase lending, and no one in Washington knows exactly how that will happen. The uncertainty has the potential to overwhelm financial markets and ultimately increase Washington’s borrowing costs, as it did during the debt-limit battle in 2011.
Today, we’ll explain the three most obvious ways the current impasse can be ended, as well as the obstacles to each.
1. Bipartisan Solution
The debt limit is a strange creation. In many other countries, the legislature effectively approves government borrowing when it introduces a spending bill or tax cut, and many economists consider that policy wise. It’s similar to the way household budgeting works: You decide whether or not you can afford the car before you buy it—rather than arguing about buying it and paying off the auto loan later.
Today’s federal debt stems from a mix of Democratic and Republican policies, including Donald Trump’s tax cuts and President Biden’s first COVID-19 rescue bill. And for most of American history, the solution would have been straightforward: After some grandeur from both sides, Congress would have raised the debt limit along bipartisan lines.
But congressional Republicans have become more aggressive in recent decades about using debt limits as a political tool. This time, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has taken that aggression to a whole new level.
McConnell has said he agrees that there is a need to raise the debt limit. But he has also said Republicans will not vote because they oppose Biden’s agenda and because Democrats control Washington. Senate Republicans have gone even further than withdrawing their votes: Last week, they filed a Democratic bill to increase the ceiling. The Senate has little precedent for a filibuster on the debt limit.
Speaking at the White House yesterday, Biden reiterated that Democrats were keen to raise the debt limit on their own and described Republican’s filibuster as “hypocritical, dangerous and shameful.”
Many Democrats continue to predict that Republicans will eventually cooperate, noting that a government debt default would have huge economic consequences. Yet that prediction appears to be based more on hope than evidence.
McConnell believes voters will punish Democrats for economic chaos, given that they occupy the White House and control Congress. It’s a reminder of why many Republicans consider McConnell to be a brutally dominant leader—and also why one of his biographies is titled “The Cynic.”
2. Scrap Filibuster
The filibuster — which effectively requires 60 of 100 Senate votes to pass a bill — is simply a Senate tradition, not a law. Most senators can end it at any time, as they already have a judicial nomination.
One option for Democrats is to announce a debt limit, and by extension the US economy, too important to be subject to a filibuster. They could then quickly pass a bill to lift the ceiling—and even change the law—to eliminate future debt-ceiling showdowns. Virtually every other country takes a version of this approach.
Eliminating the filibuster for the debt ceiling would be a way for Democrats to respond to McConnell’s harshness with a similar rigor. But Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, indicated yesterday that he was opposed: “We have other tools we can use,” Manchin said.
3. Use Reconciliation
Manchin seemed to be referring to the current exception to the filibuster known as reconciliation. Under conciliation, a simple majority of senators can pass a small number of budget bills each year.
Democrats are using that process to pass the centerpiece of Biden’s agenda, a bill that would expand Pre-K, community college, Medicare, child-tax credits, clean-energy programs and more. The party can also raise the debt limit through conciliation, although this will come with a downside. The process is complex enough that it will probably take weeks and distract Democrats from their talks on Biden’s agenda – another reason McConnell is taking a tougher line.
Adding to the urgency of the issue, the Treasury Department has said that the government is likely to breach the debt limit less than two weeks from now on October 18. Some analysts believe that the Treasury may be able to pursue some technical measures. Back that time frame by several days or more.
Legally, the government has options other than these three – such as creating a trillion dollar coin – but they seem very unlikely.
now what?
There is real uncertainty about what happens next. Congressional Republicans have a history of using the debt limit for political gain, even if it hurts the economy. Senate Democrats are unlikely to change the filibuster. Democrats also seem reluctant to use reconciliation, with Biden saying yesterday that it was “filled with all kinds of potential danger to miscalculation.”
There is also a possibility that investors will panic in the coming days, which will lead to a fall in stock or bond prices. If it does, it could change the politics of the situation and make Republicans more open to cooperation.
For now, the most likely scenario appears to be that Democrats will resort to conciliation to lift the debt limit without the help of Republicans — but will do nothing to prevent future debt-limit feuds.
related:
Breaking News
Virus
Technique
other big stories
-
Organizations that provide referrals for abortion will again be able to receive federal funding, unlike a Trump-era rule.
-
Sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in France was more systematic than in people, according to a report that estimates that clergy members have abused 216,000 minors since 1950.
-
Nearly a million people have gone missing in Mexico. His family is looking for clues.
-
Russia is sending a film crew into space to shoot film scenes. And next week, 90-year-old William Shatner will fly to the edge of space aboard a Blue Origin rocket.
-
The Nobel Prize in Physics went to three scientists for their work in helping to understand complex systems, including how humanity affects the climate.
View
Texas, not California, previews America’s future, steven pedigo Debate in the Times.
A Baseball Playoff Primer
The MLB playoffs begin tonight with the Yankees and the Red Sox, the game’s biggest rivals, meeting in Boston for an elimination game. Whoever wins will advance to the next round against the low-budget Tampa Bay Rays. Here’s our playoff guide:
the favorite: Oddsmakers like the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending champions and practically an all-star team. But they have a long way to go for the World Series, as they need to win a one-game playoff first against the St. Louis Cardinals tomorrow.
Interlocutor: The Dodgers will have to play tomorrow as their biggest rivals, the San Francisco Giants, won an astonishing 107 regular-season games, one more than the Dodgers. Almost no one expected much from the Giants, a team known as the “Old Guys”.
Villain: The Houston Astros have become an opponent of baseball, as in one scandal they hit a garbage can to tell batsmen what pitch to expect. Yet the Astros are now hitting almost as much as they were when they were cheating. Statistical analysis found that the dustbin did not help much.
The Midwesterners. Two less glamorous contenders – at least on the coasts – are the Milwaukee Brewers (whose pitchers led the majors in strikeouts) and the Chicago White Sox (a youth team led by 77-year-old manager, Tony La Russa).
For more, The Times has wild card previews: Yankees-Red Sox history, and the St. Louis legend now on the Dodgers.
play, watch, eat
what to cook
#DebtLimit #Showdown #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.