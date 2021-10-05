A Debt-Limit Showdown – The New York Times

Uncertainty over the federal loan limit is starting to get serious.

The US government will run out of its ability to borrow money sometime this month, the Treasury Department has said. Financially, that’s not a problem, as investors remain enthusiastic about lending money to Washington. Doing so has been one of the safest investments in the world.

Politically, however, the debt-limit deadline presents a problem. Over the next few weeks, Congress will need to pass legislation to increase lending, and no one in Washington knows exactly how that will happen. The uncertainty has the potential to overwhelm financial markets and ultimately increase Washington’s borrowing costs, as it did during the debt-limit battle in 2011.

Today, we’ll explain the three most obvious ways the current impasse can be ended, as well as the obstacles to each.

1. Bipartisan Solution

The debt limit is a strange creation. In many other countries, the legislature effectively approves government borrowing when it introduces a spending bill or tax cut, and many economists consider that policy wise. It’s similar to the way household budgeting works: You decide whether or not you can afford the car before you buy it—rather than arguing about buying it and paying off the auto loan later.