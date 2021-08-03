A ‘Double-Double’ for Elaine Thompson-Herah After Repeat Wins in 100 and 200 Meters

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah won her second gold at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday and became the first woman to achieve a ‘double-double’ in the Olympic track and field events, meaning she retained his titles in consecutive Games.

Thompson-Herah won gold in the women’s 200 meters on Tuesday with a time of 21.53 seconds, a national record. Three days earlier, she won the women’s 100 meters, where she set a new Olympic record of 10.61 seconds, breaking the record set by American Florence Griffith Joyner in 1988.

The victories are a repeat of his victories in the same events at the Rio 2016 Games.

“I really had to go out to win the 200 meters,” said Thompson-Herah. “Oh, my God, it’s amazing that I have ever seen this day. That I could finish another double. I can not believe it.