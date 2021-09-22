A family, a dream and a season of fear

Behind the 1.2 million Asians who call New York City home are plenty of tales of arrival, newcomers who were prepared to be vulnerable to an unfamiliar language and culture, believing that their troubles were worth the promise of possibility.

The journey has intensified for Asian diaspora, who have recently tried to root for themselves during the season of fear. In addition to their daily struggles to belong, they have also faced an epidemic whose origins are linked to their race in China.

In New York alone, victims of Asian descent were pushed, spit on, urinated, stabbed in the back, beaten with a hammer or cane, unconsciously punched, strangled, and kicked in the head. More than 115 anti-Asian crimes have been filed with the New York Police Department this year. There were three in 2019.

Violent attacks have tended to attract attention, but with every new report, the last report seems to be fading. The scattered life moves in unknown ways. Victims have been physically and emotionally wounded, with their families left to care for them. The trajectories have been profoundly altered.

For Ms. Htaway, lifeless and covered in blood on the floor of a subway station, it meant an unimaginable finale for the woman whose family had emptied their savings on plane tickets to America.

She and her husband, Myint Sheen, would have been in Yangon, Myanmar, despite a history of ongoing civil war and deadly military coups, if not for their son. They wanted to give him a different path.

In December 2018, the family moved to the Bensonhurst area of ​​Brooklyn. Mr. Sheen, one of 12 children, had a brother in the neighborhood who had settled as a teenager and was a New York police officer. Ms. Hataway’s family was also nearby.