MANCHESTER, England – The ethereal sound of the kora, a centuries-old West African instrument, resonated as the Sona Joberteh, a virtuoso from one of The Gambia’s most famous musical families, broke its strings with his index finger and thumb.
Under purple stage lights at the Manchester International Festival in July – her first performance since the pandemic began – Ms Joberte added her velvety voice to the crisp voice of Cora, a 21-string instrument that combines the qualities of a lute and harp . She sings in Mandinka, a language spoken by one of the Gambia’s many ethnic groups, and the words descended like rain on audiences in northern England.
Like her father and relatives who have been passed down through the generations, Jobrateh is a thunderbolt – a musician or poet whose tradition is preserved through a family bloodline. And in West Africa grit plays a pervasive role: not only as a kora master, but also as a historian, genealogist, mediator, teacher and custodian of cultural history.
Ms Jobrateh, 37, said, “Garit is one who is a pillar of society, to whom people turn for guidance, advice, knowledge.”
Until Ms. Jobrateh, Quora gurus had another notable feature: they were always men. By tradition, playing the kora is passed down from father to son, but for many years Ms Jobrate was her father’s only child. “Everything I do is always in a weird box,” she said with a laugh.
She initially relinquished the label of the first female quora master, lauded for her abilities rather than her gender. “I hated it with a passion,” she said. “I felt like no one would listen to what I was playing, that they would only do what I am.”
But she has come to embrace that position, as her achievements have inspired young female students. “It’s a lot bigger than just being about me,” she said. “It’s about planting the seeds of inspiration in girls.”
Cora was also the one who brought her parents along.
In 1982, a year before Ms Joberteh was born, her mother, Galina Chester, who is English and who had never left the UK, flew to Senegal. She was traveling with Ms Joberteh’s half-brother, Tunde Jegede, a British-Nigerian now multi-instrumentalist and composer, to connect her to his African heritage.
Picking up a piece of paper strewn with the name of a blank master, Ms. Chester sailed across the desert to The Gambia, where there was no airport at the time, home of Amadu Bansang Jobrateh, whose influence was so widespread that she served in The Gambia. Advisor to the first President.
There, she met Sanjali, the son of the Quora master and primary student – who would go on to become the father of Ms Jobrateh. “That’s how she met my father, and that’s how my story began,” said Ms Joberteh.
Ms Joberteh’s childhood spanned two worlds: Britain, where she was born, and Kembujeh, her grandfather’s village in The Gambia, where, covered by the warmth of her extended family, she found her “cultural base”.
Grit women are usually taught to sing, but their grandmother Kumuna encouraged them to sit with their grandfather and listen to kora.
A few years ago, Ms Jobrateh’s mother shared letters with her daughter in which Kumuna predicted that the girl would become a mare and requested that her offspring be nurtured.
“I just wish she was alive for me to ask her what’s on her mind,” said Ms. Joberteh. “She knew I was a girl. She knew that was not acceptable.”
Ms. Joberteh’s first choir teacher was Mr. Jegede, her half-brother, with whom she began playing the instrument at the age of 3. (Though Mr. Jegede is a virtuoso in his own right, he is not a grit coming from outside Joberteh. Bloodline.)
She later became determined to forge a path in classical music. At the age of 14, he took composition lessons at the Purcell School for Young Musicians, outside London. Yet his early instrument remained within his confines: the school library displayed a blank that Tunde had donated as a student there. Attracted by it, he tuned it and played it, and the school eventually gave it to him.
A year later, she enrolled at the Royal College of Music, where she learned cello, harpsichord, and piano. But his personal musical legacy was not welcomed. One instructor dismissed Quora as an “ethnic thing,” she said, and another said of the tool, “If you want to be successful, This It’s not part of it.”
After three years of her education there, Ms. Joberte deliberately failed her annual assessment in piano and cello. “I was trembling,” she said. “It felt so wrong, but all I knew was, ‘I can’t do this to myself anymore.'”
The college declined to comment for this article.
Instead Ms. Jobrateh asked her father to officially teach her to play the chorus, and trained with him for many years. He told her, “It is my duty to give you what is mine,” he recalled.
Some families say that the instrument dates back to the establishment of the grit tradition in the Mandinka kingdom of the 13th century. According to Lucy Duran, professor of music at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, the first written account of the kora was published in 1797 by Scottish explorer Mungo Park. Its popular origin story, said Ms Jobrateh, is that it was stolen from a jinn, a supernatural being mentioned in Islam.
Mandinka and Grits attracted widespread interest after author Alex Haley traces their ancestry to a Gambian village in the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Roots”. But their ancient melodies made their way across the Atlantic centuries ago, aboard ships carrying enslaved Africans, and turned into the early American blues.
It can take decades to master the kora with its improvised, oral tradition. “You learn with your ears, not your hands,” said Ms Joberteh.
Over the years, she was reluctant to perform in The Gambia, where a professional female kora virtuoso had never been seen on stage. But her stage debut with her family in 2011 was met with praise.
The release of her debut album that year was also a leap of faith, as Ms Joberte sang in Mandinka instead of English, which could achieve greater commercial success. “I thought, ‘That’s it. I’ve put my life in the plug hole,'” she recalled.
The album inspired Ms Joberteh’s music around the world, from the United States to New Zealand. And that earned him something far more meaningful than royalty.
“It makes Africans feel something, to see that they are being respected for singing in their own language, wearing their clothes, playing their music,” she said. “This is a message not only for the Gambian – it is for the entire African continent.”
Although preserving her heritage is Ms Joberteh’s passion, she says her true aim is educational reform in The Gambia – a broader mission that aligns with her role of Grit.
In 2015, he opened The Gambia Academy in Kartong, a coastal town, to prevent the brain drain of young people looking for better prospects abroad. “I don’t want the next generation to have to do that,” she said, “where you have to have European connections or the privilege of having titles to be able to succeed in your society.”
With a curriculum focused on West African traditions, the school now has 32 students, including her 14-year-old son, Siddiqui, and 9-year-old daughter Sadio. It has also helped him carry on his family tradition, and on stage in Manchester, Siddiqui played xylophone-like balafon and sadio percussion.
They are not learning the gruesome repertoire from their father, but from their mother, the custodian of seven centuries of tradition.
