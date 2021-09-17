a famous virtuoso on a musical instrument she was not meant to play

MANCHESTER, England – The ethereal sound of the kora, a centuries-old West African instrument, resonated as the Sona Joberteh, a virtuoso from one of The Gambia’s most famous musical families, broke its strings with his index finger and thumb.

Under purple stage lights at the Manchester International Festival in July – her first performance since the pandemic began – Ms Joberte added her velvety voice to the crisp voice of Cora, a 21-string instrument that combines the qualities of a lute and harp . She sings in Mandinka, a language spoken by one of the Gambia’s many ethnic groups, and the words descended like rain on audiences in northern England.

Like her father and relatives who have been passed down through the generations, Jobrateh is a thunderbolt – a musician or poet whose tradition is preserved through a family bloodline. And in West Africa grit plays a pervasive role: not only as a kora master, but also as a historian, genealogist, mediator, teacher and custodian of cultural history.

Ms Jobrateh, 37, said, “Garit is one who is a pillar of society, to whom people turn for guidance, advice, knowledge.”