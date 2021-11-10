A farmer commits suicide on Singhu border, ‘responsible’ was written on his hand, was opposing agricultural laws for a long time

The protest against the agricultural laws by the farmers continues. Meanwhile, news has been received that on Wednesday morning, the body of a 45-year-old farmer was found hanging from a tree near the site of the farmers’ strike on Singhu border.

Police say that preliminary information has revealed that the farmer allegedly committed suicide and that is why he died. In this case investigation has been started under Section 174 of CrPC.

According to the police, the man has been identified as Gurpreet Singh and was a resident of Roorkee village in Amloh tehsil of Fatehgarh Sahib district. He was associated with Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur.

In this case, Sonepat DSP Law and Order Virender Singh said that in the preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of suicide. Investigation has been started.

In this matter, the statement of District Convener Gurjinder Singh has come to the fore in Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur. He said that he got information about the matter around 6 am. The man was taken to the hospital, but he was declared brought dead there.

Singh said that he (deceased) had returned to Singhu border after visiting his village on Monday. In his interactions with farmers over the past two days, he spoke of being troubled by the impasse over agricultural laws. He had said that despite the farmers protesting for more than a year, the government was not listening to their demands.

Singh said that the deceased did not leave any suicide note, but a word ‘responsible’ was written on his left hand. Police said the victim’s family consists of the deceased’s wife and a 20-year-old son.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal of Punjab State President and BKU Ekta Sidhupur also gave a statement in this matter. He said the victim was associated with his union since the start of the movement. He regularly volunteered in front meetings and was a part of protests in the village. He was camping at Singhu border since last year.

He told that the deceased had very little land and used to drive a school van to meet his needs and before he was hit by Kovid-19. This is a very unfortunate incident. The government should repeal the black laws immediately.

