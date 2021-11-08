A fighter was accidently dead during the shooting of Vinod Khanna movie ‘Bombay 405 Miles’, Junior Mehmood revealed how the actor helped him

Actor Vinod Khanna was once considered a big star in Bollywood. His films used to compete with Amitabh Bachchan’s films. Vinod Khanna’s film ‘Bombay 405 Miles’ also did quite well. Vinod Khanna worked with Shatrughan Sinha and Zeenat Aman in this film. There was a terrible accident on the sets of the film which created panic in the entire film industry.

Actually a fight scene of the film was being shot. Vinod Khanna was not present on the sets. A fighter lost his life during the shoot itself, after which his family was helped by Vinod Khanna. This anecdote was mentioned by Junior Mahmood in an interview to IndiaAsk. He had told, ‘During the shooting of the film, a fighter lost his life in a fight scene at Kamalistan Studio. There was an accident, the poor person lost his life. Vinod Khanna was not present on the set that day.

Junior Mehmood had further told, ‘There was an outcry in the entire industry, the talk spread like fire in the industry. Everyone was sad. But Vinod Khanna, while nothing had happened in front of him, since he was the hero of that film, being a Kalig, what he did for his family members by going out of the way… the owner of such a big fame or a star with money, Perhaps very few people can do that. He was a very kind person.

When Vinod Khanna was at the peak of his career, he had said goodbye to the film world. Vinod Khanna had turned towards spirituality and went to America with Acharya Rajneesh (Osho). Vinod Khanna stayed there for about 5 years and then came back. When Vinod Khanna turned towards spirituality, his relationship with his family also weakened and in the year 1985, he got divorced from his wife Geetanjali.

Osho came back to India from America in 1987. It is said that when he came back to India, he had become very weak financially. Vinod Khanna, a Mercedes-powered taxi driver, used to visit directors to get films. Vinod Khanna also got films but on the earlier side, he could not show amazing from his films.