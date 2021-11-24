A Fix-It Job for Government Tech

Building that capacity starts with something very tedious – budgeting and shopping. As Carnahan told me last year, the way governments build bridges tends to fund digital infrastructure. They buy it once and try not to think too much about it for the next few decades. This mindset does not match the technology, which works best with constant improvement and maintenance.

Carnahan said she was trying to spread the message between Congress and government agencies that the approximate amount of government funding over time is a good way to buy the technology. Carnahan said the government should consider technology like the Lego set, whose pieces are regularly replaced or recreated. (Hey, metaphors work for me.)

She also hopes to use technology to alleviate headaches that make it difficult for people to access public services.

As an example, Carnahan stated that she wants to significantly increase the number of government services available through login.gov. There, people can create a single digital account to interact with more than one service, such as applying for a government job or filing for disaster relief for a small business.

And like so many people in government, Carnahan is building a pitch for people with the technical skills to work for the public sector. Part of her appeal is practicality and partly patriotism. “Government is the only way to improve people’s lives,” Carnahan said.

She said remote work has made government jobs more realistic for those who do not want to move to Washington, as well as programs such as the US Digital Service and the new US Digital Corps, which allow technicians to work alongside civil servants. .

Carnahan does not pretend that it would be easy to change the relatively deteriorating decades in government technology. But she thinks it’s important to do so now because technology is often the primary way to communicate with local, state and federal governments, whether it’s registering to vote or getting help with a Medicare claim.