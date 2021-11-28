A Former Wright Brothers Bicycle Shop Faces Demolition

In 1892, a brick building at 1005 West Third Street had several large windows that allowed residents of Dayton, Ohio, to peek inside, and the Wright brothers, who still had a few years left to become flight attendants, run their bicycle shops.

Now, the windows are gone, the plywood is in place and the building could soon be demolished.

Dayton’s Zoning Appeals Board on Tuesday approved a request to demolish the city building where state veterans Wilbur and Orville Wright opened their first successful bicycle business. City officials plan to review the developer’s proposals for the space and then decide who to give the property to.

The ubiquitous building is dilapidated. But its potential demolition has led some officials, who say the building is dangerous and a nuisance to neighbors, to defend protectionists, who say it has historical significance and could be eligible for a tax credit if redeveloped.

“We’ve lost a lot of heritage, we’ve lost a lot of history – we have to work to preserve every possible building,” said Monica Snow, Preservation Dayton Inc. Of the president, said Sunday.