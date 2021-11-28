A Former Wright Brothers Bicycle Shop Faces Demolition
In 1892, a brick building at 1005 West Third Street had several large windows that allowed residents of Dayton, Ohio, to peek inside, and the Wright brothers, who still had a few years left to become flight attendants, run their bicycle shops.
Now, the windows are gone, the plywood is in place and the building could soon be demolished.
Dayton’s Zoning Appeals Board on Tuesday approved a request to demolish the city building where state veterans Wilbur and Orville Wright opened their first successful bicycle business. City officials plan to review the developer’s proposals for the space and then decide who to give the property to.
The ubiquitous building is dilapidated. But its potential demolition has led some officials, who say the building is dangerous and a nuisance to neighbors, to defend protectionists, who say it has historical significance and could be eligible for a tax credit if redeveloped.
“We’ve lost a lot of heritage, we’ve lost a lot of history – we have to work to preserve every possible building,” said Monica Snow, Preservation Dayton Inc. Of the president, said Sunday.
The debate in Dayton echoes what has happened in other parts of the country, with conservationists, developers and municipal officials arguing about the future of local property with strong historical ties.
On an island off Miami Beach, residents and city officials were divided over whether to demolish Al Capone’s former castle. Aster Rover in Harlem, a 1883 house that had been declared a landmark, was illegally demolished last month.
Public meetings were held in Dayton. Letters sent. After the Landmark Commission rejected the city’s demolition request, while the city felt it should try to preserve the facade of the building, the city appealed and the Zoning Appeals Board won the decision, which voted 5 to 1 to reverse the denial.
When the Wright Brothers built a fragile machine in 1903, they became important figures in the history of aviation who flew continuously and cemented them as the first people to successfully fly aircraft.
However, before attaining this status, he worked at home repairing and assembling bicycles. Soon, they had enough success to open their own store on West Third Street – several times on that street – where they continued to sell and assemble bicycles. Through their work, they honored their mechanical skills, which led them to become Titans in the field of aeronautics.
“I don’t think we should be painted as anti-Wright brothers,” said Todd Kinski, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhood and development. He added that “if the Wright brothers could return in time, they would not recognize the building.”
Indeed, the structure of the building and its role in society has evolved over the centuries: a new facade was added in 1928, at the same time it became the Gem City Ice Cream Building. The building was purchased by the city in 1998 and declared a public nuisance in 2008.
The National Park Service wrote a letter to the city’s Landmark Commission in September stating that the “little, if any” structure occupied by the Wright brothers still exists. According to the service, the building is part of the West Third Street Historic District.
Ms Snow said the city was responsible for the building’s “terrible condition” because it had done little to prevent further deterioration of the property.
She said Preservation Dayton Inc. I met some developers who believed that “the fire did not end with the hair,” believing that the building could be saved.
Mr Kinsky said Dayton had not been able to redevelop the building in previous years because the city was struggling financially in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. He added that several engineering studies conducted by the city have shown that the building is in danger of collapsing, especially the facade, which could fall apart and fall on the road. Two bricks have already landed, he said.
Regardless of whether the building is demolished, Mr. Kinsky and Miss Snow said the space is likely to be a housing complex. They both deal with their confidence as they choose to embark on their play activities.
“If a developer who really has plans to redevelop and maintain the building goes ahead, we will definitely entertain him,” he said. Kinsky said.
Residents living near the building have expressed mixed opinions: a letter from the Neighborhood Association stated that they support the demolition of the building, while others have stated in public meetings that they support the renovation.
The place is in an area with lots of foot traffic. Ms Snow said the only difference was that people would recognize or remember the importance of those who once worked there.
#Wright #Brothers #Bicycle #Shop #Faces #Demolition
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.