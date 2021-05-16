A Fragile Ceasefire Lets Afghans Risk Travel for Eid

KABUL, Afghanistan — On Saturday, the ultimate day of a three-day nationwide cease-fire for Eid al-Fitr, the three-day Muslim celebration marking the tip of fasting after the holy month of Ramadan, the killings in Afghanistan stored coming.

A Kabul site visitors policeman was murdered Saturday morning, a day after a bombing at a Kabul mosque throughout Friday prayers killed 12 civilians, together with the imam. A roadside bomb in Kandahar killed 5 civilians Thursday, amongst them three kids. An explosion outdoors a store in Kunduz that day killed two civilians, together with a baby.

However on this nation, these scattered assaults represented a respite of kinds from the rather more frequent and deadlier ones which have dominated for many of the yr. Afghans took benefit, braving perilous metropolis streets and provincial roadways to go to members of the family for luxurious Eid al-Fitr feasts and celebrations.

This was the fourth such cease-fire since 2018, however the first with American and NATO troops withdrawing after 20 years of warfare, leaving Afghans going through an ever extra unsure and unsettled future. The cease-fire got here at a time of excessive nervousness, with terrified Afghans persevering with to flee the nation and Western embassies warning their very own residents to go away, too.