A Free-Throw Expert’s Advice for Giannis: Just Shoot It

Philip Flory, a college basketball player from Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, is a huge Milwaukee Bucks fan. He backs them up in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, although Flory has found himself backing down whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks forward and one of his favorite players, tries to do one of the rare things that make him look vulnerable: shooting free throws.

“It really bothers me,” Flory said.

All things considered, Flory knows this is a picky grievance. Two-time NBA MVP winner Antetokounmpo has been outstanding in the playoffs. On Wednesday, he showed the full range of his skills as the Bucks tied the best-of-seven finals series at two games apiece. He had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists and preserved his team’s 109-103 victory with an absurd block late in the game over Deandre Ayton of the Suns.

But as the series returns to Phoenix for Game 5 on Saturday, Antetokounmpo returns to the scene of the crime – the petty crime he committed against free throws at the start of the series.