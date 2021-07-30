A French judo legend falls short of a third consecutive Olympic gold, settling for bronze instead.

TOKYO – Teddy Riner, perhaps the world’s most famous judoka, failed to clinch a third straight Olympic gold medal when he lost his third match on Friday morning.

He bounced back later in the day and won a bronze medal, beating Hisayoshi Harasawa of Japan. Riner fought to a stalemate in the first four minutes and needed five minutes in overtime before pinning his opponent.

For Riner, 32, who won gold in the over 100 kilograms category in London and Rio de Janeiro (and bronze at the Beijing Games), third place is a disappointment. He is probably participating in his last Olympics.

The 10-time world champion saw his nearly decade-long 152-game winning streak halted in February 2020. Riner dispelled any questions as to whether he was alive after fighting sparingly since the start of the pandemic. He won his first two matches with relative ease, beating Austria’s Stephan Hegyi by a ippon and Gold Sasson of Israel with a waza-ari.