A Friendly Reminder That Hulu’s Price Is Raising on October 8th

Hulu’s prices are increasing for both its monthly and annual subscription tiers beginning Friday, October 8.

It was initially reported in September that Hulu’s monthly cost increased to $1 per month or $10 per year (ad-supported), $7 monthly (ad-supported), $13 monthly (without ads), and $70 per year (ad-supported), respectively. It will be a year. Prices for Hulu’s base ad-supported and ad-free monthly subscriptions are rising by a dollar, but none of its live TV tiers will be affected. (Those plans got a price hike late last year.)

In a recent email to customers, Hulu wrote that the price increase “will be reflected in your first billing cycle on or after October 8th.” Users will be charged the new price unless they cancel their subscription on or before Friday.

Hulu has said that those subscribing through a discount or promotional offer will not be affected by the price hike. apart from this, the company said Back in September that even those who subscribed to Hulu through the Disney Bundle wouldn’t be affected.

While regular price hikes have become an expected inconvenience of the streaming wars, Hulu also made some changes to its service ahead of the hike this year. NFL Network and RedZone were added to Hulu’s live TV service in July, and in April its live TV service added additional ViacomCBS-owned channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV. Finally, it recently announced support for HDR on some — but not all — of its core.