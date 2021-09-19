A giant violin floats down the Grand Canal of Venice

Venice — In its 1,600-odd years, any number of phantasmagorical ships have sailed down Venice’s Grand Canal, often during regattas or elaborate ceremonies dedicated to the sea. On Saturday morning, a decidedly unusual head-turner took a spin: a giant violin, accompanied by a string quartet playing Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.”

The craft, called “Noah’s Violin”, sailed with an escort of gondolas, and in time a small flotilla of motorboats, water taxis and traditional flat-bottomed Venetian sandoli joined the violin, as It glided from the city hall near the Rialto. The bridge, from Piazza San Marco to the Ancient Customs House, about an hour’s ride.

The vessel is a faithful, large-scale replica of a real violin, made from about a dozen different types of wood, with nuts and bolts as well as space for a motor. Its makers say that in addition to the artistry involved, it required a great deal of tinkering and nautical expertise to make it seaworthy.

“It was a novelty for us as well,” said Michele Pieteri, a member of the Consorzio Venezia Sviluppo, which financed the boat and built it with Venetian artist Livio di Marchi, who conceived the idea during last year’s lockdown .