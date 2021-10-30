A gift from the government to the contract workers here before Diwali! 2525 new posts will be created for newly formed municipalities in this state 7th Pay Commission news 27th October 2021: DA Hike, Kitna Badhega DA, HRA: Gift from Government to Contract Workers in UP before Diwali and 2525 new posts will be created for newly formed municipalities in Rajasthan – A gift from the government to the contract workers here before Diwali! 2525 new posts will be created for newly formed municipalities in this state

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Meanwhile, government doctors in Kerala will take turns in protesting against the discrepancies in the recent pay revision in front of the Secretariat here. Their allowances and some benefits have reportedly been cut in the pay revision.

7th Pay Commission Latest Updates: Contract employees in Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation will no longer have to leave their district and go for jobs elsewhere. More than 32 thousand personnel posted of the corporation will be able to work in their home district. In fact, the Transport Department, which comes under the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has given the facility of mutual transfer (contract driver and operator) in the home area to the contract employees of the Transport Corporation as a Diwali gift.

According to State Transport Minister Ashok Kataria, now no contractual employee will have to go to other districts and do jobs. They will be able to apply for transfer as per their convenience. The department has given information about this to the RMs of all the districts. In such a situation, this facility is being seen as a big gift for the contract employees in the Transport Corporation of the state before Diwali.

2525 new posts will be created in Rajasthan: In the 26 newly formed municipalities of Rajasthan, 2,525 new posts of different levels will be created. CM Ashok Gehlot has approved the creation of these new posts. According to the government statement, with this approval, along with smooth operation of works in these new municipalities, employment opportunities will be available to the youth. According to the proposal, the newly created posts include Executive Officer IV, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Junior Engineer Civil, Junior Accountant, Health Inspector, Cartographer and Surveyor and 26-26 posts of Senior Assistant, 52 of Junior Assistant, 78 of Class IV employee, 26 of Chowkidar. , 73 posts of Safai Jamadar and 2114 posts of Safai Karamcharis are included.

Among them, the work of class IV employees, watchmen, Safai Jamadars and Safai Karamcharis will be done on outsourcing basis. It is worth mentioning that the Autonomous Government Department has constituted 17 municipalities according to the budget announcement of 2020-21, five municipalities formed in 2013-14, 2016- The proposal for the creation of these new posts was sent to the state government for three municipalities formed in the year 2017-18, one formed in 17th.

Allowance cuts, protests in Kerala Will the doctor Government doctors in Kerala will take turns protesting in front of the secretariat here to protest against the discrepancies in the recent pay revision. Their allowances and some benefits have reportedly been cut in the pay revision. The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Organization (KGMOA) said here on Saturday that the sufferings of the medical community, who have been fighting tirelessly against Kovid-19 for the past several months, were ignored by the government and their allowances were cut.

KGMOA President Dr G S Vijayakrishnan alleged that not only were doctors and health workers denied risk allowances, but there was no increase in that proportion when the pay revision came and many of their allowances were withdrawn. Former KGMOA president S Pramila Devi said that hundreds of doctors from family health centers to district health centers will participate in the protest. He said that if the officials ignored this movement too, the medical personnel would go on mass leave on November 16.