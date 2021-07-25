A Grandfather Died in ‘Swatting’ Over His Twitter Handle, Officials Say



“Sir. Sonderman has expressed remorse on several occasions. He has expressed regret over Mr. Herring’s death,” Mr. Huffman said in an email Saturday. Sonderman’s family had also expressed remorse. Many families are affected by Shane’s actions, including his own family.

Mr. Herring was targeted for refusing to sell his Twitter account, @Tennessee, according to his family and prosecutors.

Smart, straightforward and outspoken, Mr. Herring had loved computers since he was a teenager and joined Twitter in March 2007, less than a year after its launch, his family said.

He knew people wanted his grip, which he had chosen because of his love for the state, where he was born and raised, and had turned down offers of $ 3,000 to $ 4,000 to sell it, a her daughter Corinna Fitch, 37, said in an interview.

“He would laugh about it and say, ‘I’m not selling this,'” she said.

The last time Mr Herring was with his three daughters and their families was a month before his death, at a Sunday dinner hosted by his ex-wife, Fran Herring, who had remained friends with Mr Herring.

Mr. Herring often came when Mrs. Herring looked after the grandchildren and helped wash them and put them to bed.

“The kids called him Graggie,” because they couldn’t say “grandpa,” Ms. Fitch said.

He called the hours he spent with his grandchildren “Graggie time”.