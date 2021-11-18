A Green Light at the Window for Migrants

NAREWKA, Poland – The green light from a window can be easily seen on the main street in the Polish town of Michalowo, about 15 miles from the Belarusian border, where thousands of asylum seekers heading to the European Union have been stranded in recent months. .

“This means that my home is a safe place for immigrants to seek help,” said Maria Unsipuk, a resident of Michalovo and head of the local council.

She decided to take action after seeing the news of a group of Yazidi minority children in Iraq, who were taken from Michalovo and pushed back by border guards across the border into the frozen forests of Belarus, Ms Ansipuk said.