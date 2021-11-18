A Green Light at the Window for Migrants
NAREWKA, Poland – The green light from a window can be easily seen on the main street in the Polish town of Michalowo, about 15 miles from the Belarusian border, where thousands of asylum seekers heading to the European Union have been stranded in recent months. .
“This means that my home is a safe place for immigrants to seek help,” said Maria Unsipuk, a resident of Michalovo and head of the local council.
She decided to take action after seeing the news of a group of Yazidi minority children in Iraq, who were taken from Michalovo and pushed back by border guards across the border into the frozen forests of Belarus, Ms Ansipuk said.
“Don’t forget such things,” she said, her voice trembling and her eyes watering. “I said to myself: I will do everything I can to prevent this from happening again.”
The European Union (EU) has demanded the release of Alexander G. Belarussian leader. Lukashenko has been accused of deporting Middle East asylum seekers to Poland in retaliation for European Union sanctions imposed on his government following last year’s disputed election. Protest
As the crisis has escalated in recent days, an unauthorized network of local residents, activists and volunteer doctors scattered across the border has been working to support asylum seekers as Polish authorities try to break through the heavily guarded border between migrants. As good as possible.
The challenges for some who manage to cross the border – some trying to apply for asylum in Poland and others who hope to move to Germany and file their documents there – are enormous. Polish guards have briefly pushed many back into Belarus. The rest are frozen, hungry and often sick, and they found that a two-mile-wide boycott area made it almost impossible to get help, with Polish authorities barring all non-residents, including journalists, doctors and charity workers.
Volunteers patrol the forest near the evacuation zone in search of stranded migrants and drop rescue packages containing food, water and warm clothing into the trees. Some people living in exclusion zones are able to help migrants in areas restricted to outsiders. Doctors care for those in need of treatment, help other migrants prepare documents for asylum requests, or distribute supplies of food – sometimes homemade soup – and warm clothing across the country, activists say.
Tamara, a 4-year-old from the village of Torun, about 300 miles from the border, made drawings to wish asylum seekers, which her parents put in a care package. A local police officer is bringing food hidden from her colleagues.
Roman, a local resident who asked to be identified only by his first name for fear of the consequences of authorities and local far-right groups, said he was moved to hear that migrants were dying in the freezing temperatures of the forest. Eleven people have died trying to cross the border so far, according to Polish officials, but the actual death toll could be much higher.
“I told myself: ‘I can’t solve the big problem,'” he said. “I leave it to the United Nations, NATO and the government. But no one will die in my forest. ”
Although providing assistance is legal, activists describe playing a “cat and mouse game” to reach asylum seekers trapped in front of border guards. Human rights groups have accused the right-wing law and justice-led Polish government of illegally deporting asylum seekers back to Belarus. And some activists are being attacked or threatened by right-wing groups.
Roman said, “Some of us are actively helping. “The majority are silent.”
Activists said the fear of change deterred many poles from opposing the government’s tough stance on immigrants, such as lighting green lights, as Ms. Ansipuk has done in Michalovo, and some households have done so.
On the roads around the restricted area, several police and special forces units are stopping cars and pedestrians and asking for their whereabouts. Polish authorities justify the checks to protect the border and keep residents safe in case of an emergency.
Those efforts have also been backed by far-right groups supporting the administration of law and justice. During a rally marking Poland’s Independence Day on November 11, some right-wing activists chanted “Hell, Great Poland” and “Border guards, open fire.” On the same day, activists reported that a group of three asylum seekers from Iraq and Syria had been beaten and looted on the road to Hajnoka near the border.
In a sign of growing tension, five Medix cars on the border on Saturday night, a group of volunteer doctors helping migrants were vandalized, windows shattered and tires punctured. Local police said an investigation was underway.
The spontaneous medical team, which wanted to hand over its activities to an established non-profit group, the Polish Center for International Aid, decided to suspend the operation one day early on Tuesday.
“It simply came to our notice then. “I’m not naive. I know the country we live in.”
Asylum seekers are afraid of the Polish authorities and do not want to go to the hospital, activists say. Mr Sizko described the heartbreaking dilemma of treating migrants and leaving them in the middle of the forest.
“There’s no pursuit and you can’t stay in the Polish forest for long in the winter,” he said. “It’s sick that we have to hide people from state officials.”
Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis
The migration crisis. Be aware that the gathering of migrants on the eastern border of the European Union has created growing barriers between Belarus and the European Union:
Wojtek Wilk, head of the Polish Center for International Aid, called the situation “an extraordinary crisis.”
Mr Wilk has 20 years of humanitarian experience in countries such as Nepal, Ethiopia and Lebanon, but he said there had never been such legal uncertainty surrounding the people he wanted to help in Poland. The charity is currently in talks with authorities to enter the restricted zone, he said.
As border clashes escalate, some locals say the situation brings back bloody memories of World War II, which is still evident in the border region of Podlasi, which suffered greatly under Nazi and Soviet occupation.
“During the war, I would have to face death by firing squad,” said Ms. Ansipuk, a resident of Misalovo, referring to the Nazi-held poles at risk of punishment for helping Zhou. “Today, in the worst case scenario, I will go to jail. It’s nothing. “
While acknowledging the need to help protect the Polish border, he also said that people could not stand still while freezing.
Paramedic Marek Brazostovic from Krakow in southern Poland volunteered for a 24-hour shift in a village near the exclusion zone on Tuesday. “I have two kids. I kept thinking about what it would be like to be in the woods with them in this weather,” he said. “I just can’t see – I have to do something.”
So far, putting green lights as a symbol for immigrants has been largely symbolic, with very few of them aware of the effort, Ms. Unsipuk said. But it was as much a symbol for her neighbors as it was for asylum seekers, she added.
“People are afraid to do this,” she said. “As soon as I put the light on my window, I started getting hate messages. But I will not be afraid. ”
