A Hollywood Producer and Master of Adaptation

Independence, Maine, population 722, is about as far from Hollywood as you can get. So when Erin French, who runs the uber-popular Lost Kitchen there, had boldface names popping up at her virtual door in a quest to buy the film rights to her best-selling memoir, she approached him with much bewilderment and a little astonishment. did.

“It was intense,” Ms French said of the experience selling her personal story of food, addiction and abuse, in the 2021 book “Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking Life From Scratch.” “Here You Beach I’m sitting in, a girl who felt like she was a grown-up, and then all of a sudden you’re having a Zoom call with Blake Lively. It was definitely a wild time.”

In addition to Ms. Lively, Ms. French and her husband, Michael Dutton, met with MGM and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, among others. In the end, Ms. French and Mr. Dutton sold the rights to Bruna Papandrea and her four-year-old company, Made Up Stories. The couple said they were won over by Ms Papandrea’s passion for the project, her clear vision to turn it into a film, and her track record of finding the right talent for projects.