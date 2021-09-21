A Hollywood Producer and Master of Adaptation
Independence, Maine, population 722, is about as far from Hollywood as you can get. So when Erin French, who runs the uber-popular Lost Kitchen there, had boldface names popping up at her virtual door in a quest to buy the film rights to her best-selling memoir, she approached him with much bewilderment and a little astonishment. did.
“It was intense,” Ms French said of the experience selling her personal story of food, addiction and abuse, in the 2021 book “Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking Life From Scratch.” “Here You Beach I’m sitting in, a girl who felt like she was a grown-up, and then all of a sudden you’re having a Zoom call with Blake Lively. It was definitely a wild time.”
In addition to Ms. Lively, Ms. French and her husband, Michael Dutton, met with MGM and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, among others. In the end, Ms. French and Mr. Dutton sold the rights to Bruna Papandrea and her four-year-old company, Made Up Stories. The couple said they were won over by Ms Papandrea’s passion for the project, her clear vision to turn it into a film, and her track record of finding the right talent for projects.
“We’re entering this whole world of Hollywood-ness, referred to as ‘Shark Territory,'” Ms French said, “and we thought Bruna was a fighter and Bruna was always going to protect us and keep moving forward.” Huh. ahead.”
For decades, 50-year-old Ms. Papandrea worked hard in the shadow of the entertainment business of more famous colleagues, most notably Reese Witherspoon. Together, they produced hit adaptations such as “Wild,” “Big Little Lies” and “Gone Girl.”
With Made Up Stories, however, Ms Papandrea has firmly stepped into the limelight. Her latest series, “Nine Perfect Strangers,” stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy and ended Wednesday, according to the streaming service, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Act.” Like “Big Little Lies”, it was adapted from a book by Liane Moriarty.
The success of the show, according to those involved, is a testament to Ms Papandrea’s tenacity. “It’s hard to say no to him,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.
Locked in Los Angeles by the pandemic, Ms Papandrea and her team quickly moved entire production to Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia. Ms Papandrea persuaded the brand new SOMA Meditation Retreat to open its doors for production before opening to the public.
“I was like, listen, I made a show called ‘Big Little Lies,’ I’m telling you it makes your property more, it brings a lot of attention,” she said with her Australian accent.
Last month, sitting outside at a beach cafe in Santa Monica, Calif., Ms. Papandrea spoke with a machine gun cadence, dropping words at the end of sentences as she toggled between topics. It’s a momentum reflecting the frenzied schedule she’s managing as she curates some seven productions for five streaming platforms – all movies or television shows centered on complex female protagonists.
The following year alone she would debut a film and two television shows for Netflix, including the long-running adaptation of the best-selling novel “Luckiest Girl Alive”; Spectrum Originals on Women’s College Basketball and a series for BET; An anthology series for Apple TV+ titled “Roar”; an Amazon original series starring Sigourney Weaver; and a romantic comedy series for Peacock starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher.
It’s a sign of how Papandrea, who is known for finishing novels in one sitting, is uniquely suited for a moment in the entertainment industry when the number of major companies able to buy content is dwindling. But the need to be compelling shows that it will continue to attract audiences.
“I’m looking forward to all of this because it doesn’t matter what network you run or what streaming platform you lead, you have to have curators, you have to have people with tastes,” she said. . “The hardest thing in the world is finding something that someone wants to make, and that’s my skill.”
Ms. Papandrea worked with Ms. Witherspoon for three years, landing on-screen projects such as “Gone Girl” and “Big Little Lies” and accolades along the way, including Best Actress Oscar nominations for Ms. Witherspoon (both “Wild”) ) and Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”). The two separated in 2017. Ms. Witherspoon formed Hello Sunshine, which was recently sold for $900 million to a new company backed by investment firm Blackstone Group.
Ms. Papandrea took on two former employees of the company and started Made Up Stories with her husband, Steve Hutensky. The company now has 12 employees and offices in Australia and Los Angeles.
She attributes the split to the two women wanting different things and having “slightly different tastes”.
“After all, he made a big company and I made a big company,” he said with a laugh.
Ms Witherspoon declined to comment for this article.
To finance her new operation, Ms Papandrea sold a passive minority stake in her business to Endeavor Content, the production arm of talent agency WME. The companies also formed a joint venture – renewable every calendar year – that allows the two to work as co-studios on all Made Up Stories television projects and some Made Up Stories films. Both share the economic risk of their entire TV development slate, but Endeavor doesn’t pay Ms. Papandrea’s overhead costs. He and Mr. Hutensky maintain independence over all creative decisions.
“I just like to be independent. I love it,” she said. “This path has allowed us to compete in the marketplace for top content and writers, bet on up-and-coming creators, find the right path for each project, and many more. Freedom and resources are given to select the best homes for distribution among the people. platform.”
Made Up Stories is one of several companies partnered with Endeavor Content.
Graham Taylor, co-president of Endeavor Content, said, “We are platform agnostic, so we can sell their shows and our shows and other people’s shows on any platform.” “We’ve built a United Artists after 100 years that we supply shows to every outlet.”
The job of a producer has never been easily defined. There are some who assume this title simply because they contributed some money along the way. Others, like Ms. Papandrea, work tirelessly all the way from book choice to postproduction and marketing to ensure that the promises they often made at the beginning of the long and tortuous process will still be fulfilled at the end.
“It’s a problem. Producing credits are passed on like lollipops,” David E. Kelly, prolific writer and producer who has worked with Ms Papandrea on five projects including “Nine Perfect Strangers”. “What we just did in ‘Nine Perfect’, for example, it’s kind of a miracle. Bruna had to work so hard with the government just to get people into the country to shoot. It’s hard work , and it’s a lot of work.”
Ms Papandrea, the third of four children, was raised by a single mother in a Housing Commission flat in the working class neighborhood of Elizabeth, South Australia. She dropped out of college twice: once after starting a commerce law degree at the University of Melbourne and later after earning an arts degree at the University of Adelaide.
He tried his hand at acting. That did not last.
He then got an opportunity to work as an assistant to Australian cinematographer Dion Beebe, an opportunity that made him first a producer of commercials and then films. He said that he got his big break when he started working for directors Anthony Minghella and Sidney Pollack.
The job took him to London and then to Los Angeles, where he learned the art of adaptation from two of the best people in the business.
According to Ms Papandrea, Mr Mingela hired her because she was smart and made her laugh. He taught her how to treat creative people with respect and never work with anyone she didn’t want to dine with.
She continues those early lessons and has vowed to take it forward by only hiring young talent with no Hollywood connections.
“When we hire people now, we make sure they have no access to the business. We will not hire anyone from the desk,” she said. “We try and find people like that. who have come with no experience, because how else do you break those people?”
Jessica Knoll was one such writer. Ms Papandrea worked with her to turn her novel “Luckiest Girl Alive” into a feature film. The two first came together after becoming ‘Wild’ seven years ago. But executive reshuffles, changing tastes and other challenges kept the film in development for years. At all times, Ms. Papandrea was associated with Ms. Knoll as the sole writer of the film – a feat in modern Hollywood.
“She was so furious about how she championed the writers and how much she protected them and their stories,” said Ms. Knoll, who had never written a screenplay before casting herself and Recalls that Ms. Papandrea gave her the story of Mr. Mingela. Memoir “Mingella on Minghella” and coaching her through the process.
“I want to be in business with her forever. The room is a bright room when Bruna Papandrea is in it.”
