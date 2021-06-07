A House Divided: A Palestinian, a Settler and the Struggle for East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — Few locations in East Jerusalem present the wrestle over the metropolis extra intimately than a four-story home on a slender alley in the Silwan district.

Nasser Rajabi, a Palestinian, and his household dwell in the basement, third ground and a part of the second.

Boaz Tanami, an Israeli settler, and his household dwell on the first ground and the remainder of the second.

Every claims the proper to dwell there. Every needs the different out.

An Israeli courtroom has dominated that a Jewish belief owns the constructing and ordered the eviction of Mr. Rajabi, however the ruling is below enchantment.