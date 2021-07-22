A.I. Predicts the Shapes of Molecules to Come

For several years now, John McGeehan, biologist and director of the Center for Enzyme Innovation in Portsmouth, England, has been looking for a molecule capable of breaking down the 150 million tonnes of soda bottles and other plastic waste scattered around the world.

Working with researchers on both sides of the Atlantic, he found some good options. But its task is that of the most discerning locksmith: to spot the chemical compounds that on their own will twist and bend into the microscopic shape that can fit perfectly into the molecules of a plastic bottle and pull them apart, like a key opening a door. .

Determining the exact chemical content of a given enzyme is a fairly straightforward challenge these days. But identifying its three-dimensional shape may require years of biochemical experimentation. So last fall, after reading that an artificial intelligence lab in London called DeepMind had built a system that automatically predicts the shape of enzymes and other proteins, Dr McGeehan asked the lab if it could help. ‘help in his project.

Towards the end of a work week, he sent DeepMind a list of seven enzymes. The following Monday, the lab returned the forms for all seven. “It took us a year, if not two, forward,” said Dr. McGeehan.