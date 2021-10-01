A Japanese princess is about to get married. But it’s no fairy tale.

TOKYO – Anyone who dreams of being a princess should probably chat with Princess Mako of Japan.

On Friday, the agency that manages the affairs of Japan’s royal family announced that the princess, Emperor Naruhito’s 29-year-old niece, would marry her fiancée, a commoner named Kei Komuro, on October 26.

Too much time is coming. The couple, who first met in college, have been engaged since 2017 – but moving to the chapel has meant media scrutiny and savage public commentary on Mr Comuro’s fitness to become the spouse of a royal daughter.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that the couple was under so much pressure that the princess was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.