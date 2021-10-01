A Japanese princess is about to get married. But it’s no fairy tale.
TOKYO – Anyone who dreams of being a princess should probably chat with Princess Mako of Japan.
On Friday, the agency that manages the affairs of Japan’s royal family announced that the princess, Emperor Naruhito’s 29-year-old niece, would marry her fiancée, a commoner named Kei Komuro, on October 26.
Too much time is coming. The couple, who first met in college, have been engaged since 2017 – but moving to the chapel has meant media scrutiny and savage public commentary on Mr Comuro’s fitness to become the spouse of a royal daughter.
Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that the couple was under so much pressure that the princess was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
no horse, no cart
If you’re expecting pomp and circumstance, prepare to be disappointed. There will be no royal wedding. Instead, Princess Mako intends to renounce her royal heritage and settle into a normal life in New York, where Mr. Komuro, 29, works in a law office after studying at Fordham.
It’s hard to blame him. Her engagement has been endlessly and unacceptably severed, and her family, citing negative public opinion, has expressed little public support for the match.
The couple’s wedding, originally planned for 2018, was pushed back after news reports that Mr. Komuro’s mother owed a former fiancé $36,000. Some of that money, the press said, was used to pay for Mr. Komuro’s schooling.
The affair emphasized that Mr Komuro was a gold digger, an image he struggled to shake.
At the insistence of his future father-in-law, Crown Prince Akishino, he released a 28-page document explaining the debt in April, and his lawyer later vowed that Mr. Komuro would pay it back. But the damage was long done.
Harry and Meghan they are not
Star power is low in Japan’s royal family and has largely avoided dramas around British royals.
The family, the world’s oldest royal lineage, has served only in a ceremonial capacity since the end of World War II, and it tends toward carefully managed appearances and slanted statements.
Princess Mako and Mr Comuro are unlikely to come together with Oprah Winfrey or get a Netflix production deal, as did the world’s most famous royal abdicators, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Gossip-hungry, Japanese tabloids tend to prick even the smallest of issues.
The most recent scam is about a ponytail. Mr Comuro, who was last seen with a mid-length boyish coffee, was spotted in New York with long hair tied in the back, after his new look became front-page news.
The tabloids ran up pictures of Mr. Komuro’s head from every angle. Japanese Twitter was bombarded with scathing comments, and newscasters called the hairstyle indecent for the princess’s boyfriend.
Keep Your $1.4 Million
Already fed up with the latest hullabaloo, Princess Mako has reportedly decided to give up all the baggage of royal life.
Even in the happiest case, Japanese law mandates that women who marry commoners must be cut from the family tree. No female can sit on the chrysanthemum throne, which must be occupied by a man of the male line of succession – currently, only the prince and his son are eligible.
The same laws that would force Princess Mako out of royalty would also entitle her to her departure at official ceremonies and start her new life for a dowry of about $1.4 million.
Princess Mako will forsake both the ceremony and the payment. She is the first in the Imperial family of Japan to do so after the end of World War II.
Instead, the couple will register their marriage in Tokyo and return to New York later this year, where Mr. Komuro recently began working at the Manhattan law firm Lowenstein Sandler and is awaiting his results on the New York bar exam.
Princess Mako, who holds a master’s degree in art museum and gallery studies from the University of Leicester in the UK and is pursuing a doctorate degree at the International Christian University in Tokyo, has not announced her plans, although there is speculation that she may get May work in the art world of New York. She has spent the past five and a half years working in a museum at the University of Tokyo.
running to the exit
The princess is far from the first lady who tried to escape the royal microscope.
Empress Masako, a former diplomat educated at Harvard and Oxford, famously shied away from public spotlight and intense scrutiny as to whether she would produce a male heir.
Princess Mako will be the ninth woman in the Japanese royal family to marry a commoner since new laws governing the royal family came into force after World War II.
The youngest daughter of Japan’s wartime Emperor Hirohito, Takako Shimazu, in a 1965 interview with The Asahi Shimbun, said that she found peace during her two years of living in Washington, D.C., where her husband worked as a banker. Work done.
“I am more than happy to be in Japan,” she said. “As a citizen, there is no mental pressure.”
The most important thing about the change, she later said, “I was able to live quietly, without drawing public attention.”
