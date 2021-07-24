A King Arthur Rarity Is an Apt Way to Return to the Opera

In the third act of Ernest Chausson’s opera “Le Roi Arthus” (“King Arthur”), Guinevere asks Lancelot: “United in love, united in sin, will we also be united in death? ?

The tangled Arthurian love triangle is familiar from “The Once and Future King”, “Camelot” and the works of Sir Thomas Malory. But here, the question, posed over sighs of nostalgia in the orchestra, immediately evokes another complicated lyrical romance of the nineteenth century: “Tristan und Isolde” by Wagner.

Chausson’s only opera, which benefits from a rare staging at the Bard SummerScape festival from Sunday, never completely escapes the shadow of “Tristan”.

But in “King Arthus” he also managed to find his own way. Contemporary of Henri Duparc and Gabriel Fauré, Chausson (1855-99) is today best known for his “Poème” for violin and orchestra. Born into wealth, he composes slowly and carefully. “Arthus”, which he wrote for nearly a decade in the 1880s and 90s, was not premiered until 1903, years after his death in a bicycle accident. By the turn of the 20th century, the work seemed already dated and has only been performed occasionally since.