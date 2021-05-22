A Late-Night Proclamation Blocks a Woman From Leading Samoa

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The Pacific island nation of Samoa hurtled towards a constitutional disaster on Saturday, when the nation’s head of state introduced that he was suspending Parliament simply two days earlier than it was scheduled to swear within the nation’s first new prime minister in additional than 20 years.

In a single-page letter posted to Fb, Va’aletoa Sualauvi II, Samoa’s appointed head of state, introduced that Parliament could be suspended “till such time as to be introduced and for causes that I’ll make recognized in the end.”

Samoa’s Parliament had been scheduled to formally reopen on Monday, fulfilling a constitutional requirement to convene inside a 45-day window of the April 9 election. Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, the chief of the newcomer celebration FAST, was to be sworn in as prime minister, ending Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi’s 22-year tenure.

Talking by telephone from Samoa early Sunday, Ms. Mata’afa mentioned the proclamation was an try to stop her celebration from taking energy. “That is a coup,” she mentioned. Mr. Tuilaepa couldn’t be reached for remark.