A loan of 70 lakhs was tampered with on an Aadhar card, such fraud can happen to you too; Learn ways to avoid

Such fraud in Aadhar card can additionally happen to you. For this, you ought to know this stuff being advised. With which you can save your Aadhar card from being fraud.

Aadhar card is used as an important doc. It’s getting used in all places from opening an account within the financial institution. This identification card is used for any necessary work. In such a state of affairs, the chance of fraud with individuals additionally will increase. As a result of your Aadhar card can even be misused, which can put you in bother. One such case has come up from Subhash Nagar in Rohtak. The place a feminine physician’s Aadhar card was tampered with.

A loan of Rs 70 lakh was taken from the Aadhar card of the girl physician. When the girl filed her revenue tax return, she got here to find out about this. After which he has lodged a grievance in his nearest police station. In accordance to the police, when the revenue tax was being filed, the girl got here to know that one other account has been opened for her. After investigation within the financial institution, it got here to know that loans have been taken from many banks and finance corporations in his identify, which has linked the loan of about 65 to 70 lakhs with his PAN quantity. Whereas he has not taken any such loan.

Such fraud can happen to you too

Aadhaar Security Ideas