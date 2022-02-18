A Look at the History Made – Gadget Clock





15 sports. 109 events. 84 participating nations. There was a wealth of history to be made at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. And made it was.

Team USA had a number of history-makers, those who broke ground in terms of scores, like Nathan Chen, competed in new Olympic sports, like Elana Meyers Taylor and being the “first” to ever accomplish something, like Erin Jackson.

The rest of the globe featured in history, too, at these Winter Games, and as they prepare to wrap in Beijing with Sunday’s Closing Ceremony, we take a look at some of the legends that were made — and at the moments that forever made them icons.

1. Speed Skating: Jackson becomes first Black woman to win speed skating gold

Team USA’s Erin Jackson makes history by becoming the first Black woman to win a speed skating medal. Jackson secured gold in the women’s 500m race. Miho Takagi and Angelina Golikova took second and third respectively.

2. Figure Skating: USA’s Nathan Chen sets world record short program score

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen set a new world record score of 113.97 points in the men’s short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

3. Snowboarding: Chloe Kim becomes first woman to win two halfpipe golds

USA’s Chloe Kim hit a pair of 1080s on her first run to score a 94.00 and ultimately defend her Olympic gold from PyeongChang; she tried a competition-first cab 1260 on her last two runs but couldn’t land either attempt.

4. Bobsled: USA’s Humphries, Meyers Taylor go one-two in monobob finish

Monobob debuted for the first time at the 2022 Winter Olympics. In the final heats, Team USA’s Kaillie Humphries cemented her gold medal finish, Elana Meyers Taylor jumped to silver, and Canada’s Christine de Bruin earned bronze.

5. Cross-Country Skiing: Diggins receives historic U.S. bronze for sprint free

Jessie Diggins became the first U.S. woman to receive an Olympic medal in an individual cross-country skiing event when she got bronze from the free sprint. Sweden went 1-2 with Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist.

6. Hockey: Denmark scores first-ever Olympic goal in men’s hockey

Markus Lauridsen scored Denmark’s first-ever goal in men’s hockey at the Olympics with a first-period tally against Czechia.

7. Biathlon: Inside Irwin’s historic biathlon finish in Olympic debut

Team USA’s Deedra Irwin was honored to become an Olympian. But when her seventh-place finish in the women’s 15km individual event marked the U.S.’s best Olympic biathlon result in any non-relay event in history, she was speechless.

8. Skeleton: NJ’s Kelly Curtis is first Black U.S. skeleton athlete at Olympics

Kelly Curtis competes in the first two women’s skeleton heats at the 2022 Winter Olympics and makes history by becoming the first Black skeleton athlete to compete for the U.S. at the Olympics.

9. Alpine Skiing: Johannes Strolz matches father’s feat, wins combined gold

Austria’s Johannes Strolz followed in his father’s footsteps by winning gold in the Alpine skiing men’s combined event 34 years after his father did the same.

10. Luge: Germany’s ‘Two Tobis’ threepeat with doubles gold

Germany’s ‘Two Tobis’ – Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt – threepeat with doubles luge gold, and broke a track record in the process. Germany’s Toni Eggert / Sascha Benecken won silver.

11. Short Track: Choi Min-Jeong sets Olympic record in women’s 1500m

South Korean short track skater Choi Min-Jeong set the Olympic record in the women’s 1500m during the semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. She later won the gold medal for the second straight Olympics.

12. Nordic Combined: Norway secures historic gold in team event

While Germany and Japan competed for silver, Norway, a full minute ahead, sat comfortably in the gold medal spot.

13. Ski Jumping: Kobayashi flies to Japan’s 1st normal hill gold in 50 years

Ryoyu Kobayashi powered to a monster 145.4-point opening round on his way to winning Japan’s first gold medal in men’s individual normal hill ski jumping since 1972.

14. Freestyle Skiing: Eileen Gu claims third medal of Games with halfpipe gold

San Francisco native Eileen Gu, 18, of China, scored a 93.25, a 95.25 and finished with a victory lap for gold in halfpipe, adding to her big air title and slopestyle silver for three medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

15. Curling: Italy’s first-ever Olympic medal in curling is mixed gold

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner won Italy’s first-ever Olympic medal in curling to become the first mixed doubles team to remain undefeated throughout the competition since it’s Olympic debut in 2018.