A Look at What’s in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Investments in public transport

Public buses, subways and trains would receive $ 39 billion in new funds, which would be used to repair aging infrastructure and modernize and expand transit service across the country.

As the amount of new funding for transit has been slashed from a June proposal, which included $ 49 billion, the Biden administration said it would be the largest federal investment in transportation. in common history.

Still, the funds may not be enough to completely modernize the country’s transit system. According to a report by the American Society of Civil Engineers, there is a backlog of $ 176 billion in transit investments.

Big investments in rail and freight lines

The deal would inject $ 66 billion into rail to bridge Amtrak’s maintenance backlog, as well as upgrading the heavily trafficked northeastern corridor from Washington to Boston (a route frequented by lawmakers on the East Coast). It would also extend rail service outside of the northeast and central Atlantic.

Mr. Biden frequently points out his connection to Amtrak, which began in the 1970s, when he returned home from Washington, Delaware each night to care for his two sons while serving in the Senate. The new funding would be the biggest investment in passenger rail transport since Amtrak was created 50 years ago, the administration says, and comes as the agency tries to significantly expand its service nationwide by 2035.

Clean water initiatives

The package would invest $ 55 billion in clean water, which would be enough to replace all lead pipes and service lines in the country. While Congress banned lead water pipes three decades ago, more than 10 million old ones remain, resulting in dangerous lead levels in cities and towns across the country.

Reinforcement of electric vehicles

To combat the effects of climate change, the deal would invest $ 7.5 billion in building the nation’s network of electric vehicle charging stations, which could help incentivize more drivers to switch to such cars as they move forward. ridding the so-called deserts of loaders. The package would also expand the US fleet of electric school buses by investing $ 2.5 billion in zero-emission buses.