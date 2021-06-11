A look back at the women who fell head over heels for Geoffrey Edelsten after his death at age 78



Geoffrey Edelsten lived a really vibrant life up till his passing on Friday in his Melbourne dwelling, at the age of 78.

The controversial businessman lived alongside gorgeous women who not solely liked him, however appreciated the over-the-top and flashy way of life he provided.

In 1985, he married his first spouse, 19-year-old mannequin Leanne Nesbitt, at the age of 41.

The couple lived fairly a lavish way of life that attracted media consideration.

He purchased her a pink De Tomaso sports activities automotive for her twenty first birthday after taking over as proprietor of the Sydney Swans, as beforehand reported by Sydney Morning Herald.

One other report claimed the then-couple arrived by helicopter to observe a Sydney Swans soccer match.

By 1988 the physician and mannequin divorced, and he was declared bankrupt and resigned from the board of the Sydney Swans. Leanne has since grow to be a nurse.

It was greater than 20 years later when Geoffrey would discover love once more – this time with Brynne Gordon, a health teacher from California who was 40 years his junior.

The then-couple wed in a lavish ceremony at The Crown in Melbourne in 2009, that reportedly price $3million. He was 66 and he or she was 26.

They exchanged vows in entrance of mates, household and superstar friends reminiscent of Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander, The Nanny’s Fran Drescher and Neighbours starlet Margot Robbie.

Geoffrey and Brynne’s relationship was captured in a short-loved actuality TV present known as Brynne: My Bedazzled Life from 2012 to 2014.

However the couple known as it quits, separating in 2014 and finalising their divorce in April 2015.

A spokesman for Brynne Edelsten instructed the Herald Solar: ‘It’s of nice disappointment to listen to of the passing of Dr Geoffrey Edelsten at present.

‘On behalf of Ms. Brynne Edelsten, we ship our deepest and sincerest condolences. Brynne and Geoffrey loved some really stunning moments, together with their marriage ceremony in 2009.’

‘Whereas their marriage ended after 5 years collectively, Brynne stays grateful for the good occasions the couple shared and is deeply saddened and shocked to listen to the information of his passing.’

Brynne made headlines final month after she was charged with trafficking and utilizing ice after officers executed a search warrant at the property in Boronia, Melbourne.

She was granted bail and says she intends to battle the expenses at her upcoming look at Ringwood Magistrates Courtroom on October 8.

In one in every of his final public feedback, Geoffrey instructed Each day Mail Australia at the time, ‘She’s received a battle on her palms,’ in reference to the expenses, earlier than including that he hadn’t ‘spoken to her in two years’.

Following his 2015 cut up from Brynne, the former medical entrepreneur who established Allied Medical Group, shortly discovered love once more with Gabi Grecko.

He was 72 when he married the American magnificence, who was 26 at the time, in an intimate ceremony in June 2015. They cut up a number of months later.

In 2016, Geoffrey was linked to Playboy mannequin Ashley Kirk, 37.

She denied ever courting Geoffrey, however texts between her and the Australian millionaire later emerged to show it.

‘I need to make a lot of cash. So I by no means need to be poor ever once more,’ Ashley mentioned in a single textual content, which Geoffrey confirmed to Each day Mail Australia at the time was genuine.

Different messages see the one-time Playboy mannequin slamming Geoffrey’s ex-wife Gabi, who is believed to have grow to be concerned with the physician after assembly him on a ‘sugar daddy’ web site.

Gabi and Geoffrey reunited in January 2018 and had been planning on renewing their vows earlier than calling it quits once more at the finish of the yr.

Gabi, who is a former escort, presently performs below the rap title ‘GLittA FoxX’.