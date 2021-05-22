A Look Inside Israel’s ‘Fortress of Zion’ Military Command Beneath Tel Aviv

It was just a little previous midnight on Friday, and Israel’s Supreme Command Submit was racing to finish as many strikes as doable within the remaining hours earlier than a cease-fire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas was to take impact at 2 a.m.

On a wall lined with big screens, a three-dimensional diagram of a high-rise constructing with one of its residences marked in crimson popped up. On one other display, a dwell video from the air circled above a constructing in Gaza that appeared quite a bit just like the one within the diagram.

This room is the nerve middle of a bunker dubbed the “Fortress of Zion,” a brand new Israeli Military command submit deep underground beneath its headquarters within the coronary heart of Tel Aviv. It’s designed to command the type of high-tech air wars which have supplanted floor invasions fought by tanks and infantry battalions.

The most recent battle with the Palestinians was the primary time the sprawling facility was used throughout wartime. It was additionally the primary time the military allowed international journalists inside one of probably the most fortified and secretive installations within the nation — an effort to showcase Israel’s army and technological prowess but in addition to counter criticism over civilian casualties.