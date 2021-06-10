A Lord of the Rings anime movie is headed to theaters



New Line Cinema and Warner Brothers Animation are engaged on a brand new Lord of the Rings movie that’s certain for theaters, with an anime twist (by way of Selection). The movie will likely be referred to as The Lord of the Rings: The Warfare of the Rohirrim, and it’ll cowl the historical past behind the fortress at Helm’s Deep — whose battle is one of the most fun elements of the complete authentic trilogy with its exploding partitions, protect browsing, and unimaginable horse stunts.

In case you want your reminiscence jogged:

Kenji Kamiyama will likely be directing the movie, and it’ll be attention-grabbing to see how properly his model maps to a medieval fantasy setting — he’s largely tackled futuristic sci-fi initiatives earlier than, together with Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complicated, 009 Re: Cyborg, and Netflix’s Ultraman. The movie is being written by the creators of The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance, and whereas Peter Jackson isn’t straight concerned, one of the writers for the authentic trilogy (and the Hobbit motion pictures) is performing as a advisor.

Whereas the names behind the movie are attention-grabbing, it doesn’t appear to be Warner Brothers or New Line are going deep into the Tolkien properly for story concepts — the occasions Rohirrim will likely be depicting are just a few hundred years earlier than the battle depicted in The Two Towers. Evaluate that with, say, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings present, which is set in the Second Age, manner earlier than the Warfare of the Ring — the characters in the anime movie could also be unfamiliar to most viewers, however the world will seemingly be fairly comparable to what we’ve already seen. After all, there’s nonetheless room for this venture to be attention-grabbing, however maybe it could’ve been extra thrilling if we have been getting a narrative about one thing like the Silmarils or the fall of the Númenor.

Thus far, we don’t know particulars like when the movie will likely be launched or who will likely be staring in it.