A Los Angeles Tech Flex

LOS ANGELES – On Saturday night, more than 250 people gathered at a mid-century modern mansion in the Hollywood Hills for a party at the end of LA Tech Week, a six-day series of events held across the city.

The party was organized by House.ai, a collective of entrepreneurs, and Mirra, a telehealth start-up. “We incubate businesses, we invest and we party,” said Robbie Figueroa, 27, one of the founders of House.ai.

Just before sunset, the first wave of guests arrived. A DJ played soft EDM music by the pool throughout the evening. Dozens of Domino’s pizza boxes, a cooler filled with Dezo-enriched coconut water and a Dippin ‘Dots ice cream maker were on hand to keep attendees cool.