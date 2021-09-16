A Malcolm X Opera Will Come to Season

It took 138 years for the Metropolitan Opera to present its first work by a Black composer: Terrence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones”, which opens its season on September 27.

But the second will come in just two years, the company announced Thursday. Anthony Davis’s “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X”, which premiered in its full version at the New York City Opera in 1986, will be given a new production by the Met in the fall of 2023.

“We are committed to presenting the works of influential black musicians,” the company’s general manager Peter Gelb said in a statement. “It is high time the work of Anthony Davis be heard and seen on the stage of the Met. It is an opera of great power and glory.”

Since its premiere, “X” has only received one full revival at the Oakland Opera Theater in 2006. The new production, which will premiere at the Michigan Opera Theater in May, will be directed by Robert O’Hara (“Slave Play”). and star baritone Will Liverman, who plays the lead role in “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.” Kazem Abdullah will do it.