A man climbed a tree like a monkey to escape the vaccine, the public surrounded the person who gave the magic medicine of Corona

A third wave of corona is being feared in the country, the cases of Omicron are increasing every day, even after this, many people are not ready to take the vaccine to avoid it. The government is giving a lot of emphasis on vaccination at this time, but there have been many such cases in the country, in which people are seen doing strange things to avoid vaccine. A similar case has come to the fore in Puducherry, when a man climbed a tree like a monkey. On the other hand, in Andhra Pradesh, people have surrounded the one who gives magic medicine.

39-year-old Muthuvel, a resident of Puducherry, as soon as health workers arrived to vaccinate the corona. Similarly, he jumped like a monkey and climbed the tree. The personnel tried a lot to get down but he was not ready for it.

In a video going viral, Muthuvel can be seen sitting on top of a tree while primary health workers ask him to come down. Primary health workers are going door-to-door in Puducherry to vaccinate all those who were missed in the last vaccination campaign.

Further, it was revealed that Muthuvel was avoiding getting the vaccine every time. This time, he climbed a tree and sat there till the health workers left. At the same time, in Nallaur district of Andhra Pradesh, people surrounded the person who gave the magic medicine of Corona.

In fact, last year when Corona was at its peak, a man, Anandaiya, claimed to have made a miraculous medicine. It was discussed a lot then. With the help of the local MLA, this medicine was distributed among the villagers.

Now when the issue of Omicron started increasing again, the crowd of people started reaching Anandayya again. This time people started opposing him. Local people are protesting. People say that outsiders are coming to the village for medicine, due to which corona can spread.