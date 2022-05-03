A Man in Full: Jeff Daniels to Star in Regina King’s Netflix Series



Veteran actor Jeff Daniels is set to play the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming series A Man in Full, to be directed by Regina King. According to Variety, the drama is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. In the series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalise on his fall from grace. Me Once Again on My Couch Ready to Judge Celebrity Met Gala Looks – Latest Tweet by NetflixFilm.

The show, written by David E Kelly, had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November last year. Kelley will also serve as executive producer and showrunner on “A Man in Full”. 365 Days – This Day: Sequel of Michele Morrone’s Netflix Erotic Thriller Gets 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score.

King will direct the first three episodes in addition to executive producing via her Royal Ties production banner, which is currently under a first-look deal with Netflix.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, Gadget Clock Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)