A man who traveled to an Australian town while infected with the virus is being charged.

A Sydney man who caused a weeklong lockdown in an Australian coastal town is accused of breaking public health orders.

The man, who local media identified as Zoran Radovanovic, spent more than a week in the city of Byron Bay, before testing positive for the virus on Monday. The city and its surroundings have imposed the lockdown, fearing an epidemic could devastate the region, where many people are not vaccinated.

Mr Radovanovic “did not believe in the virus,” Mayor Michael Lyon of Byron Shire, which includes Byron Bay, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

The mayor said Mr. Radovanovic does not wear a mask or social distancing and does not cooperate with the authorities.