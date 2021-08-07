A Memorable Tokyo Olympics, but for the Right Reasons?

TOKYO – The kaleidoscopic stands of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium – a messy mosaic of white, green and reddish-brown seats – were designed to evoke the sun-drenched floor of a Japanese forest.

Over the past three weeks, however, they’ve had another useful effect: squint your eyes, blur them just so, and it almost seems like the spectators are arrayed around the sweeping structure, as if the 68,000 stadium seats were not essentially empty, as if they were normal Olympics.

Of course, they weren’t. On Sunday night in Tokyo, a streamlined closing ceremony at Japan’s sprawling National Stadium will bring an end to these extraordinary Games, concluding an Olympics that, in some sense, looked like an illusion – at times compelling and fully welcome, in others. jarringly. false.

In the wake of a pandemic, these Games were meant to be, as International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said last year, “the light at the end of this dark tunnel that the whole world is going through.” Yet they were often claustrophobic, cut off from society, with spacious rooms across Tokyo redeveloped into cloistered havens.